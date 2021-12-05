Five years ago, South Haven city council members hammered out an ordinance regulating the use of homes for short-term rentals. Now, however, all of their work may be for naught.
At the end of October, Michigan House of Representatives approved a bill that sets up a statewide process for regulating short-term rentals in communities throughout Michigan. The bill now moves on to the Senate for its consideration, which worries South Haven city officials.
“It’s hard to speculate the impacts of the proposed bill will have on the City of South Haven but likely there will be impacts,” City Manager Kate Hosier said.
South Haven’s short-term rental ordinance sets a 1-to-4 cap on the number of homes in the city limits that can be regularly used for vacation rentals. The ordinance also calls for regular safety inspections of homes that are continually rented to vacationers.
House Bill 4722 outlines statewide, uniform parameters for short-term rental (STR) regulation, establishing a clear process for communities and homeowners to follow. It allows up to 30 percent of homes within a municipality to be used as short-term rentals and prohibits cities and townships from banning individuals or entities from using a certain number of their properties as short-term rentals.
The state’s cap on STRs, however, concerns South Haven officials.
“Essentially, 1 in every 3 homes could become a STR,” Hosier said. “Currently, STRs are 15.4 percent of the housing units in the City of South Haven. If the proposed bill passes, the number of STRs in the city could double and effectively, remove the cap on the number of STRs set by city ordinance. Additionally, language in the proposed bill would likely allow STRs which fail the inspection to rent regardless.”
Proponents of the House Bill, however, say a statewide, uniform code for regulating STRs is needed to balance the rights of property owners along with community concerns over the number of homes being used for short-term rentals.
“This plan ensures certainty for private property owners in our lakeshore and tourist communities and flexibility for our local municipalities that need oversight over the planning and zoning of those communities,” said State Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, who voted in favor of the House Bill. “Short-term rentals have been a great asset to our local economy, especially in the city of Pullman. This industry also encourages people to take pride in their properties and encourages surrounding homeowners to do the same, keeping our communities looking desirable, which is good for everyone.”
State Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, also advocates statewide legislation for STRs. In May, he co-sponsored Senate Bill 446 which prohibits local governments from using zoning laws to ban property owners from renting out their home or condo on a short-term basis.
Specifically, SB 446 addresses the following concerns that have been expressed by homeowners who want to use their dwelling for vacation rentals purposes, according to Nesbitt:
It prevents zoning short-term rentals out of existence as a solution to perceived problems with short-term rentals
The legislation would amend the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act to prevent local governments from banning short term rentals via zoning;
The bill allows for regulations applied on a consistent basis to rental and owner-occupied residences. including such issues as noise, advertising, traffic, or other conditions considered to be neighborhood nuisances.
“This legislation preserves local oversight and the rights of homeowners by preventing short-term rentals from being zoned out of existence,” Nesbitt said in an email interview on Wednesday. “Tourism is important to Michigan and short-term rentals provide visitors the opportunity to experience our beautiful state. The House vote moved the process along and I look forward to continuing to listen and work on this legislation.”
The Senate has not yet voted on SB 460 or the House legislation, but that’s not stopping some groups that represent townships and cities across the state from urging their members from opposing a statewide law to regulate short-term rentals.
“The legislation threatens the ability for local municipalities to manage the number and location of rentals across Michigan, undermining local control and upsetting the delicate balance between property rights and the established, transparent process for local decision-making,” the Michigan Township Association stated on its website in a letter urging its members to oppose House and Senate bills regulating short-term rentals.
The Michigan Municipal League, which represents cities and other municipalities across the state, also takes issue with the state legislation. After the House Bill passed in October, CEO and Executive Director Dan Gilmartin stated in a prepared statement that the legislation is “an attack on families and the communities they call home.” He went on to urge League members to reach out to state senators to oppose a similar bill from passing in the Senate.
“Who gains from commercial interests getting full access to our residential homes for revenue generating short-term rentals? Commercial investors, out-of-town business interests, and real estate brokers,” he went on to say. “Who loses? You and your community...Michigan residents deserve better. We implore the Senate to reject this rolling disaster headed to a neighborhood near you.”
South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier also thinks the regulation of short-term rentals should be left up to each community.
“STRs are a land use that need to be regulated specifically for the needs of a community,” she said. “What works in South Haven may not work in Grand Haven, St. Joseph or Grand Rapids. The proposed (Senate) bill would eliminate local zoning to accommodate for specific needs of a community which is allowed for other land uses.”