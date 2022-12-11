South Haven officials will decide this month whether to expand the number of months golf carts can be driven on city streets, while prohibiting cart operators from using hitches.
City council members voted 4-2, Monday, to introduce amendments to the golf cart ordinance that would allow golf cart operators to drive on city streets from March 15-Nov. 15, rather than April 15-Oct. 15, which is the current practice. In addition, golf cart operators would not be allowed to use tow trailers or passenger carts, which in the past year has become more popular among golf cart owners. However, the trend has caused concern from city officials who think hitches with trailers could lead to safety issues not only for golf cart operators but other motorists when golf cart operators try to back trailers into parking spaces.
City residents will get the chance to weigh in on the proposed amendments at a public hearing during the Dec. 19 city council meeting.
The proposed amendments came about partly from a group of golf cart owners who submitted a petition to city staff in November requesting that the number of months for golf cart operation be changed to April 1-Oct. 30, citing the fact that spring and fall weather is often conducive to operating golf carts during that time frame.
City council members weighed in on the request in November with some suggesting that perhaps the season should be year-round.
“I would be in favor of them year-round,” council member Steve Schlack said at the city council meeting in November, indicating he uses golf carts at his marina business, periodically, to haul items, which at times, involves using city streets, nearby.
However, when city staff discussed the idea with Police Chief Natalie Thompson, she expressed concerns, according to City Manager Kate Hosier.
“Chief Thompson recommended that the golf carts should not be allowed to operate year round due to the slickness of winter and fall roads,” Hosier said at Monday’s meeting. “There are significant concerns with safety as low-speed accidents between cars can cause serious injuries to passengers.”
Hosier went on to say that based on the city council’s suggestion to look into extending the season year-round for golf carts, staff came up with the compromise of March 15-Nov. 15.
However, several citizens in the audience at Monday’s meeting, along with a council member, did not favor the March 15-Nov. 15 proposal.
“We could get a snowstorm in May,” said Dan Agnello, a city resident.
Another resident, Mike Campbell, agreed. “You probably shouldn’t extend the timeline,” he said. “I think six months on and six months off is a nice balance. That’s why laws are in place for idiots on the streets when they shouldn’t be,” he went on to say regarding the possibility of golf cart owners trying to drive their carts in inclement weather conditions.
City council member Wendi Onuki, who voted no to introducing the proposed amendments along with council member Joe Reeser, expressed similar sentiments.
“I did prefer April 1 to Oct. 30, which was originally asked for by the petitioners,” she said. “It seems like March 15 to after November, when the weather is dicier, could lead to incidents we would rather not happen.”