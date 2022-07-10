South Haven residents are being given the chance to help city officials devise a community vision for the city’s future.
City officials held several visioning workshops during the spring and are now seeking additional input through an online questionnaire that can be accessed at https://www.greggllc.com/vision. The survey will be available to complete online until July 19.
The impetus for a community vision statement came about earlier this year when City Council members conducted a goal-setting session for the upcoming year, according to Kate Hosier, city manager.
“The city has various strategic plans – Master Plan, Economic Development Strategic Plan, as well as others – that provide direction,” Hosier said. “The city council also adopts goals for each fiscal year.” However, this past year, council members suggested that the city, like other municipalities, adopt a vision statement to help guide council decisions over the next 20-30 years.
“Per the proposal accepted by city council, an organization’s vision answers the question, “Where are we going?”, Hosier said. “It provides that answer within the context of the organization’s values and how that organization differentiates itself from other similar organizations.”
As a result of the suggestion to create a community vision, city council members voted in May to contract with Gregg Guidance of Charlotte, at a cost of $7,500, to seek the public’s input and help city staff develop a vision statement.
Gregg Guetschow is the CEO of Gregg Guidance and has conducted a number of community visioning surveys throughout Michigan. According to his website, he has more than 40 years experience in local government management in Michigan, serving in three cities and a village.
The in-person community visioning workshops in May and June attracted approximately 15 people per session, according to Hosier.
It is hoped the online survey will provide more input.
“The purpose is to gather information to be used as a draft statement of what the city could like or what participants wish it would look like over the next 10-30 years,” Guetschow stated.
The online survey asks respondents a number of questions including:
What makes South Haven special? Why do you like living here?
What are some of the turning points in the history of South Haven that explains what the community is today?
Which political, social, economic, demographic or technological changes will affect South Haven over the next 10-20 years?
Imagine what South Haven could be like in the future. Write a short paragraph beginning with “South Haven will be...”
The results of the in-person workshops and online survey should be completed in August, according to Hosier.