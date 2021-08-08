Like a number of corridors that lead into cities throughout Michigan, a stretch of M-140 Highway from Blue Star Highway north to Aylworth Avenue in South Haven Township contains a mishmash of businesses – auto parts shops, a lawn equipment repair company, a few homes, even a drive-in restaurant.
But most of the buildings are older and situated on large lots, where landscaping, trees and sidewalks are at a bare minimum.
Both city and South Haven Charter Township officials, however, are hoping that will change and are working on a way to upgrade the corridor. Talks began in 2019 between city and township officials to come up with a way to help business owners and/or developers make improvements to buildings and property along M-140, but plans were put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, city and township officials are once again turning their attention toward redevelopment efforts.
“This is one of our main entry points into city,” said City Manager Kate Hosier. “It needs a lot of help with revitalization and redevelopment.”
City council members, Monday, took the first step in ratifying a 10-year agreement with South Haven Township in which the township would transfer property along the M-140 Highway corridor to the city. In return, the city would exercise its resources to encourage economic development along the corridor to benefit the greater South Haven community.
“The proposed partnership would create a single point of contact for building, planning, and zoning approvals, infrastructure approvals, potential tax incentives, and other municipal services in order to facilitate development/redevelopment in the district, said Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham.
The two municipalities are utilizing Michigan Public Act 425, which allows local government to transfer land temporarily and conditionally. PA 425 agreements are often enacted when properties need infrastructure and/or other incentives to support economic development projects.
City council members on Monday voted to introduce the proposal for further consideration. The next step will be for the township board and city council to each hold a public hearing and then decide whether to approve the agreement or not. If they do so, the agreement would take effect at the end of December.
This wouldn’t be the first time the city and township have entered into PA 425 agreements to jump-start economic development projects. Ten years ago, the city and township approved a PA 125 agreement along a portion of Blue Star Highway and Phoenix Road to help facilitate $20 million development of the Meijer Store.
A similar economic development project to encourage construction of the Walmart Store, Menard’s and several other businesses along 73rd Street near Phoenix Road occurred in the early 1990s when the city and township entered into their first PA 425 agreement.
As part of the newest proposed PA 425 agreement, most parcels along the M-140 corridor from Blue Star Highway to Aylworth Avenue would be transferred to the city. The city would then collect taxes from property owners and share a portion of the revenues with the township for the duration of the 10-year agreement.
As part of the move to revitalize the M-140 Highway corridor, the city hopes to next establish a Commercial Rehabilitation District there to provide economic tax-abatement incentives to developers or businesses that improve and expand their buildings and or properties, according to Graham.
“That would provide another avenue for developers to develop that corridor,” Graham said.