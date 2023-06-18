South Haven city and township leaders are working in earnest to address a shortage of affordable housing in the South Haven area.
However, if the two municipalities want to attract affordable housing, they will need to apply a variety of tools to do so, including attracting developers, ensuring that available land has access to municipal water, sewer and electrical services, changing zoning ordinances that restrict the construction of smaller homes, duplexes or mobile homes, and applying for tax credits offered through the state of Michigan.
That was the advice given to city and township leaders by housing consultant Ryan Kilpatrick of Flywheel Companies, based in Grand Rapids during a workshop, June 8, at South Haven High School, attended by approximately 50 area residents.
The joint housing workshop between the two municipalities occurred a week after Chicago-based The Habitat Company withdrew its proposal to develop an affordable housing complex of apartments and townhomes on the former Overton factory site in South Haven. The company did so citing reluctance by a group of South Haven residents who voiced a variety of concerns about developing the complex, including traffic congestion, the height of the three-story apartment buildings and remediating environmental contamination at the site.
During the workshop, Kilpatrick pointed out that promoting the development of affordable housing in the South Haven area will need to involve receptiveness by the two communities to embrace such housing as apartments, duplexes and smaller homes.
“We’ve been working with the city for a couple of years, and working with South Haven Township. All should be applauded for working together,” Kilpatrick said. “Most residents don’t care about political boundaries but whether they have access to good jobs and schools. That’s what people are thinking about. The fact you’re working together is really important.”
But the development of affordable single-family homes has become more difficult over the past decade, Kilpatrick pointed out.
“Right now the average price for development of single-family homes is $220 per square foot,” he said. That, he went on to say, has occurred due to labor shortages of construction workers who since the recession of 2008 migrated to other regions of the country or sought other job opportunities. Rising interest rates of late and rising construction costs, due to supply chain issues during the pandemic, has exacerbated the problem for construction of affordable single-family dwellings.
“It’s not a promising easy path forward,” he said. “Starter homes, around $150,000 used to make up 42 percent of new construction, then it dropped down to 17 percent of the housing construction market. So people continue to rent ... For the most part in Michigan we’ve focused on the 1950s mentality that everyone is a nuclear family and the suburban dream of owning a house with a white picket fence. But that’s not the only thing we should be going on.”
In studying the South Haven area market, Kilpatrick stated there is a need for at least 1,000 affordable dwelling units to retain people who want to make the South Haven area their home but can’t afford the price of existing homes that are often priced at more than $300,000.
“Let’s get clear about what needs to happen,” he said. “We need to craft local policies to set guardrails.”
Some portions of land may not be suitable for affordable housing units, however, other sites would be suitable with good access to infrastructure, Kilpatrick pointed out. He also suggested that zoning requirements be examined that limit the number of residential units that can be located on an acre or less in the township and the square footage of homes. Other suggestions he made included municipal officials working with developers to arrange for tax increment financing incentives offered through the State of Michigan.
South Haven Township has been making progress over the past year in promoting the development of homes, according to Mark Odland, chair of the township’s planning commission.
“Our focus is growth,” he said. “We need housing at all cost levels.”
Several projects underway include Woodcrest Subdivision on 77th Street, which has 12 parcels; the proposed Eagles Wind Apartments on County Road 388, which when completed would contain 100 market-rate dwelling units, and several proposed tiny home developments.