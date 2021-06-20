Members of the Class of 2021 at South Haven High School received a number of awards and scholarships during the Senior Awards Ceremony, June 3, in Listiak Auditorium. Students and the awards they received follow:

AAUW Dick Olsen Memorial Scholarship: Daisy Solis

AAUW Luminary Award Scholarship: Elinor Frost

AAUW Pathfinder Scholarship: Hailey Copeman and Leslie Guzman

Albemarle Scholarships: Summer Corke, Leslie Guzman, Kylie Shelton and Daisy Solis

Cesar Chavez Scholarship: Leslie Guzman and Catalina Sarco

Daughters of the American Revolution nominee: Hailey Copeman

Devo “Leave A Legacy” Scholarship: Alexa Young

Edward Bocock Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Heath

Erin Susanne Photography Scholarship: Angelina Trolinder

Filbrandt Family Funeral Home Scholarship: Leslie Guzman and Daisy Solis

Fruitbelt Association Scholarship: Summer Corke

Grace J. Calvin Scholarship: Sophia Cochran, Hailey Copeman, Summer Corke, Avery Daugherty, Elinor Frost, Leslie Guzman, Megan Morse, Catalina Sarco and Daisy Solis

Honor Credit Union Scholarship: Jessica Ford

Hope Reformed Church Scholarship: Abigail Bocock

Kiwanis of South Haven Scholarship: Daisy Solis and Kylie Shelton

Mr. South Haven and Blossomtime Scholarship: Jackson Williams

South Haven Community Memorial Foundation Scholarship: Megan Morse

South Haven Rotary Scholarship: Summer Corke

Van Buren Technology Center Student of the Year – EMT: Moriah Jackson

Van Buren Technology Center Students of the Year – Cyber Security and Computer Network Technology: Osvaldo Ruiz

Michigan Competitive Scholarship: Corinna Chen, Elinor Frost, Kayden Hamdani, Jose Jimenez Martinez, Harrison Smith, Diego Torres

Lake Michigan College – Kenyon Scholarship: Diego Torres

Ram Boosters Scholarship: Jaden Hollis, Travis Jordan and Karly Mercado-Woodall

Jan Holmes Athletic Award: Alexa Young

Dale Patterson Athletic Award: Christopher Rainey

Most Outstanding Female Athlete: Elinor Frost

Most Outstanding Male Athlete: Trevor Winkel

MHSAA Scholar Athlete Nominees: Elinor Frost, Erin Schneider

BCS Conference Academic Scholar Award: Garrett Smith, Harrison Smith, Elinor Frost, Corinna Chen, Kylie Shelton

Caleb Grimes Minority Student – Athlete Advancement Scholarship: Xavier Ward

Ram Tough winners: Jordyn Holland, Karlie Mercado-Woodall, Jina Patel, Christopher Rainey, Trevor Winkel and Alexzandrea Woodall

Outstanding Art Award: Melia Hanny

Semper Fidelis Music Award: Elinor Frost and Harrison Smith

John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Garrett Smith

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Ryan Peterson

Richard and Mary Barden Scholarship: Megan Morse

Outstanding Band Award: Megan Morse

Tri-M Music Honor Society members: Avery Daugherty, Elinor Frost, Leslie Guzman, Megan Morse, Garrett Smith, Elinor Frost and Leslie Guzman

Tri-M Music Honor Society Scholarship: Elinor Frost and Leslie Guzman

Orchestra Director’s Award: Blanca Gonzalez

MSBOA Scholar Instrumentalist Award: Leslie Guzman

Outstanding Contributions to Choir: Avery Daugherty

Outstanding Drama Awards: Hailey Copeman and Avery Daugherty

Outstanding Math Award: Garrett Smith

Student Government officers: President Catalina Sarco, Vice President Daisy Solis, Secretary Blanca Gonzalez and Treasurer Brady Murdock

National Honor Society members: Alexa Young, Avery Daugherty, Blanca Gonzalez, Catalina Sarco, Christopher Rainey, Corinna Chen, Daisy Solis, Elinor Frost, Erin Schneider, Garrett Smith, Hailey Copeman, Harrison Smith, Jackson Williams, Jacob Erickson, Jina Patel, Jose Jimenez Martinez, Leslie Guzman, Maddox Uckele, Megan Morse, Osvaldo Ruiz, Sophia Cochran, Tania Villegas and Kylie Shelton.

Principal’s Award: Kaleb Bodfish

Critic Cup Award: Elinor Frost