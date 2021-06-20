Members of the Class of 2021 at South Haven High School received a number of awards and scholarships during the Senior Awards Ceremony, June 3, in Listiak Auditorium. Students and the awards they received follow:
AAUW Dick Olsen Memorial Scholarship: Daisy Solis
AAUW Luminary Award Scholarship: Elinor Frost
AAUW Pathfinder Scholarship: Hailey Copeman and Leslie Guzman
Albemarle Scholarships: Summer Corke, Leslie Guzman, Kylie Shelton and Daisy Solis
Cesar Chavez Scholarship: Leslie Guzman and Catalina Sarco
Daughters of the American Revolution nominee: Hailey Copeman
Devo “Leave A Legacy” Scholarship: Alexa Young
Edward Bocock Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Heath
Erin Susanne Photography Scholarship: Angelina Trolinder
Filbrandt Family Funeral Home Scholarship: Leslie Guzman and Daisy Solis
Fruitbelt Association Scholarship: Summer Corke
Grace J. Calvin Scholarship: Sophia Cochran, Hailey Copeman, Summer Corke, Avery Daugherty, Elinor Frost, Leslie Guzman, Megan Morse, Catalina Sarco and Daisy Solis
Honor Credit Union Scholarship: Jessica Ford
Hope Reformed Church Scholarship: Abigail Bocock
Kiwanis of South Haven Scholarship: Daisy Solis and Kylie Shelton
Mr. South Haven and Blossomtime Scholarship: Jackson Williams
South Haven Community Memorial Foundation Scholarship: Megan Morse
South Haven Rotary Scholarship: Summer Corke
Van Buren Technology Center Student of the Year – EMT: Moriah Jackson
Van Buren Technology Center Students of the Year – Cyber Security and Computer Network Technology: Osvaldo Ruiz
Michigan Competitive Scholarship: Corinna Chen, Elinor Frost, Kayden Hamdani, Jose Jimenez Martinez, Harrison Smith, Diego Torres
Lake Michigan College – Kenyon Scholarship: Diego Torres
Ram Boosters Scholarship: Jaden Hollis, Travis Jordan and Karly Mercado-Woodall
Jan Holmes Athletic Award: Alexa Young
Dale Patterson Athletic Award: Christopher Rainey
Most Outstanding Female Athlete: Elinor Frost
Most Outstanding Male Athlete: Trevor Winkel
MHSAA Scholar Athlete Nominees: Elinor Frost, Erin Schneider
BCS Conference Academic Scholar Award: Garrett Smith, Harrison Smith, Elinor Frost, Corinna Chen, Kylie Shelton
Caleb Grimes Minority Student – Athlete Advancement Scholarship: Xavier Ward
Ram Tough winners: Jordyn Holland, Karlie Mercado-Woodall, Jina Patel, Christopher Rainey, Trevor Winkel and Alexzandrea Woodall
Outstanding Art Award: Melia Hanny
Semper Fidelis Music Award: Elinor Frost and Harrison Smith
John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Garrett Smith
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Ryan Peterson
Richard and Mary Barden Scholarship: Megan Morse
Outstanding Band Award: Megan Morse
Tri-M Music Honor Society members: Avery Daugherty, Elinor Frost, Leslie Guzman, Megan Morse, Garrett Smith, Elinor Frost and Leslie Guzman
Tri-M Music Honor Society Scholarship: Elinor Frost and Leslie Guzman
Orchestra Director’s Award: Blanca Gonzalez
MSBOA Scholar Instrumentalist Award: Leslie Guzman
Outstanding Contributions to Choir: Avery Daugherty
Outstanding Drama Awards: Hailey Copeman and Avery Daugherty
Outstanding Math Award: Garrett Smith
Student Government officers: President Catalina Sarco, Vice President Daisy Solis, Secretary Blanca Gonzalez and Treasurer Brady Murdock
National Honor Society members: Alexa Young, Avery Daugherty, Blanca Gonzalez, Catalina Sarco, Christopher Rainey, Corinna Chen, Daisy Solis, Elinor Frost, Erin Schneider, Garrett Smith, Hailey Copeman, Harrison Smith, Jackson Williams, Jacob Erickson, Jina Patel, Jose Jimenez Martinez, Leslie Guzman, Maddox Uckele, Megan Morse, Osvaldo Ruiz, Sophia Cochran, Tania Villegas and Kylie Shelton.
Principal’s Award: Kaleb Bodfish
Critic Cup Award: Elinor Frost