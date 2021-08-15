For the past 2 1/2 years, motorists parking along downtown streets didn’t worry too much about getting a ticket for leaving their vehicle parked for more than three hours in designated areas.
Their lack of concern could have stemmed from a ruling in 2019 from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stating that police departments’ method of chalking vehicle tires to determine how long cars were parked on city streets amounted to an unreasonable search and seizure.
The ruling prompted police departments in Michigan, such as South Haven’s, to stop chalking vehicle tires parked in designated no-parking areas.
“We’ve had problems enforcing the 3-hour parking since the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the process of physically chalking tires was an unreasonable search and seizure in 2019,” admitted Phil Poole, South Haven Police officer who also is the city’s Information Technology director. “Although that ruling has since been overturned, the case is still under appeal, so we’ve decided to refrain from physically chalking tires as an enforcement method.”
But this month, the city will once again be ramping up enforcement of its 3-hour downtown parking ordinance, along with parking ordinances at city beaches, thanks to new technology that utilizes a sophisticated computer system allowing parking enforcement personnel to simply drive around beach parking lots and downtown streets to check for violators.
It might sound a bit like Big Brother watching, but Poole stresses the city isn’t interested in preying on people.
“We’re not tracking people, the system is just taking pictures of license plates,” he said. “We were in contact with Saint Joseph and New Buffalo before we went this route. Both cities have experience with mobile license plate readers and have been impressed with the results.”
The $126,790 monitoring system, developed by Traffic and Safety Control Systems Inc., can be used for both the monitoring of vehicles at beaches as well as those downtown. For the monitoring of beach parking lots, the system consists of 10 new computerized parking payment kiosks at city beaches and Black River Park boat launch where people can pay to park using a credit card or the new Passport mobile parking app. They then punch in their vehicle’s license plate number and park.
A parking enforcement vehicle, with two cameras and GPS tracking computer device on the roof, along with a computer inside, can then cruise through the beach parking lots on regular intervals. As the vehicle goes by, its cameras snap pictures instantly of each parked vehicles’ license plates. When the parking enforcement vehicle passes a license plate that hasn’t been recorded through the kiosk, the computer sounds a signal letting the parking enforcement operator know that the vehicle’s occupants haven’t paid the beach parking fee. The parking enforcement officer can then use a computer tablet to type up the violation, complete with a photo of the license plate and the time stamp of when the photo was shot.
“The tablet double-checks the plate in the system again before the final violation is printed,” Poole said. “The printed violation is then placed on the windshield by the enforcement officer.”
A test run, this past Tuesday, of the new enforcement technology system, showed motorists have indeed become complacent over the past several years about paying parking fees at South Haven beaches.
“At the beaches I’d say failing to pay is moderate problem,” Poole said.
As he headed to South Beach, Poole drove along a portion of Water Street where people are supposed to pay to park. As the camera snapped photos of license plates, the computer system revealed that five of six vehicle operators had not paid their fee. A similar situation happened at South Beach, where about a third of the vehicles on one side of the parking lot had not paid to park.
The monitoring system is also effective for monitoring downtown parking violations.
Unlike the beach parking lot exercise on Tuesday where a number of vehicles were violating parking ordinances, a cruise through downtown at 11:15 a.m. the same day yielded different results. Once again, as Poole drove along Phoenix Street, the camera snapped away at vehicle license plates while noting the vehicle’s GPAs location. He had cruised the same portion of Phoenix at 8 a.m. However, as Poole made the second pass at 11:15 a.m., the computer sounded very few alarms for cars parked in the same spot for more than three hours.
“We’ve got a good turnover today for vehicles parked on Phoenix,” Poole noted.
Although it appears the city can reap quite a bit of revenue from parking citations courtesy of the new computer tracking system, Poole said that isn’t the goal of improved enforcement.
“Our beaches are free for people to use,” Poole said. “If someone doesn’t want to pay for parking, they may park in any of the free parking lots downtown, or on the residential streets and walk to the beach. Money collected for parking at the beach lots is used to directly support maintenance and improvement of the beaches. Those who choose to park and not pay, are essentially stealing from the rest who choose to pay.”
Monitoring of parked vehicles along downtown streets is also important, according to Poole.
“We’ve had increased complaints from downtown businesses about cars violating the three-hour parking,” he said. “It’s important for those spaces to turn over so that new customers have somewhere to park.”
The new parking enforcement system does have one perk for beach parking lot users. In the past, if a person had paid the $10 daily rate to park at a city beach and wanted to leave to grab a bite to eat, they would have to pay another $10 parking fee when returning to the beach afterwards. Now, beach patrons will “pay by the plate rather than by the space,” Poole said. “For example, if someone is swimming at South Beach and the conditions change to red flag, they can now move to a safer beach without the need to pay a second time.”