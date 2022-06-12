What started out as a dream to have children and adults come together to create three wooden sculptures for the community to enjoy will soon become a reality.
One-thousand of those small wooden blocks, each individually decorated by community residents, are now in the process of being assembled into sculptures to be displayed this summer at three different locations in South Haven – the South Haven Center for the Arts, South Haven Memorial Library and the Mitten Children’s Museum.
“It’s the power of art,” said Sarah Rydecki, retired art educator for South Haven Public Schools, who has spent the past three months helping to coordinate several dozen block parties where children and adults were invited to work together to decorate the various sized wooden blocks.
“It’s amazing,” Rydecki said regarding the participation from the community in helping to create the artistic rendering on the blocks. “I’ve got 1,000 blocks boxed up at the art center and will now begin the process of creating the sculptures.”
The sculptures are part of the new Create and Connect project that is a joint effort of the art center, library, and children’s museum.
Spurred by a $15,700 Community Partners grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, Create and Connect is intended to help youth and adults process the tumultuous events that have occurred throughout the past several years – most notably the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This new grant asks communities to use the arts and cultural projects to foster partnerships and to tackle problems important to the community,” said Kerry Hagy, executive director of the art center, who applied for the grant. “The South Haven Center for the Arts, The South Haven Memorial Library and the new children’s museum are partnering to explore storytelling, art and play as tools for community connecting, calm and healing. We strive to center our organizations as community assets that can aid in South Haven’s healing and recovering after the last two years of stress and isolation.”
Rydecki thinks the project has done just that.
“People were sitting down together at these block parties,” she said. “People have gotten to know each other by creating art. It’s like a seed that can continue to grow.”
The final block party took place this past Saturday at South Haven Memorial Library.
Dia Hagerty was one of the parents who decided to bring her children to the party to decorate wooden blocks.
“My son had been talking about it and we decided to come out and add our blocks to the sculpture,” Hagerty said, while working with her three children – Ryne, 7, Carter, 3, and Paisley, 1, to decorate their blocks.
Aside from the South Haven Center for the Arts, 11 other Michigan groups received Community Partner grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The grants total $141,000 and results from a partnership between the MCACA and Arts Midwest through funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.