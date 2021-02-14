The Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation (SHCF) is now accepting grant applications for the 2021 grant award cycle. Area non-profits can submit applications for grant funds towards programs or projects that positively impact the greater South Haven area through education, economic development, recreation, community, health and/or arts and culture. Applications and grant details are available online at www.southhavencf.org/grants. The deadline to submit is March 15.
Each spring, the Foundation requests grant proposals from the area’s non-profit organizations. To date, it has awarded over $400,000 to local organizations.