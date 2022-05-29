Nearly 20 nonprofits throughout the South Haven area are the recipients of $55,000 in grant funding this year from the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation.
Grant recipients, who were announced Wednesday, will use the funds to support educational, cultural, art and youth programs and projects servicing the greater South Haven area.
In addition, the Foundation’s South Haven High School student affiliate, Youth Advisory Council, has awarded $7,940 in additional grant funding to support youth, educational and school initiatives.
“The Foundation continues to make sizable impacts in the South Haven area,” said Roger Beglin, president of the South Haven Community Foundation.
Last year, the foundation granted $41,000 to local nonprofits to support local programming, raised $94,000 for the Michigan Maritime Museum construction project and donated $65,000 to Southwest Michigan Cares Fund providing financial relief to nonprofits struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to financial contributions, the foundation, in partnership with South Haven Public Schools, launched an aggregated scholarship application platform simplifying the process for South Haven High School graduating seniors to apply for scholarships. The result is that more students, this year, applied for scholarships, especially from community groups.
“The Foundation has experienced remarkable growth and momentum in recent years,” Beglin said. “As our organization and assets grow, our contributions to the community grow alongside. The amount of funding we grant out each year has tripled in the last five years.”
Beglin credits the generosity of donors and a strong board of directors for the continued success. “Without the support of our generous donors and a skilled board of directors, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” he said.
This year’s recipients include Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, South Haven Speakers Series, South Haven Steelheaders Sport Fishing Association, Beautify Pullman, South Haven Project CURB, South Haven Theater Series, We Care human service ministry Foundry Hall’s Jazz Fest and Riverfront Concert Series, Scott Club Piano Series, Liberty Hyde Bailey Annual Conference, Boys & Girls Club of South Haven, Mitten Children’s Museum, Youth Development Company/Police Activity League, South Haven Center for the Arts, South Haven Performance Series and South Haven Boating Foundation.
“These organizations are doing great work in our community. We are thrilled to support them and their projects. We look forward to seeing the result of their efforts,” Beglin said.
A brief ceremony will be held, Monday, June, 6 at the South Haven City Council meeting to honor the most recent grantees.
Local 501(c)(3) organizations interested in grant funding opportunities should visit www.southhavencf.com/grants.
Each spring, The Foundation requests grant proposals from the area’s nonprofit organizations concentrating on art, culture, education, recreation, information and community health with the goal of enriching and improving the lives of area residents.
To date, it has awarded more than $650,000 to South Haven area organizations. Grant funds are made available by donations made to the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation endowment fund. In addition to grant distribution, The foundation manages endowment funds for a number of local nonprofits and scholarship organizations. Those interested in starting an endowment fund or making donations to existing funds can contact the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation at execdirector@southhavencf.org. or visit www.southhavencf.org for more information.