Twenty-five non-profit groups in the South Haven area received $72,000 in grants this month through the South Haven Area Community Foundation.
“It’s the largest amount we have ever given in endowment grants to the community,” Foundation board member Janice Varney said, Monday, during a special presentation at the South Haven City Council meeting.
“It’s the generosity of our donors who have made that happen for us,” she went on to say.
Grants this year have been distributed to a variety of non-profits who benefit the greater South Haven area in a variety of ways.
“You’ll see their works, from hosting musical festivals to providing emergency services, helping kids in schools. Everyday and every way they are here to serve the community,” Varney said. “Because of them we’ll have more equitable, thriving and caring communities.”
The community foundation divided grants this year into two tiers of funding.
Tier one funds went for groups seeking $1,000 or less for basic needs to help their organization, while the tier two funds went for non-profits seeking $1,000 or more.
Tier one recipients included Junior Achievement of Southwest Michigan, Hope Parent Resource Center, the Michigan Flywheelers Museum, Lory’s Place and the Mitten Children’s Museum.
Tier-one grants went to Al-Van Humane Society, South Haven Regional Business Hub, South Haven Area Emergency Services, South Haven Theater Series, People Helping People, Gilmore Piano Festival, South Haven Boating Foundation, South Haven Speaker Series, South Haven Jazz Series, Maple Grove Elementary School, We Care Community Resource Center, Girls Scouts Heart of Michigan chapter, Beautify Pullman, American Red Cross of Southwest Michigan, South Haven Scott Club, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, Youth Development Company, Skatepark City of South Haven, South Haven Center for the Arts and the South Haven Riverfront Concert Series.
In addition, the Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council of South Haven High School distributed $6,600 in grants for projects being undertaken by teachers for their classes.
This year’s round of grants surpass last year’s grants which totaled $55,000 to 18 local non-profits, and the grants awarded in 2021 which totaled $41,000.