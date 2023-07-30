A South Haven resident who has led beautification efforts throughout the community and who helped create the South Haven Speakers Series, South Haven Performance Series and South Haven Theater Series, along with the creation of SHOUT Park on Dunkley Street, has been named Rotarian of the Year by the South Haven Rotary Club.
Robert Copping, who is also a member of the Rotary Club, was chosen for the honor during a dinner ceremony June 27.
“Each year an outstanding club member is honored as Rotarian of the Year,” said Dana Hullinger, publicist for the Rotary Club. “Candidates, like Bob, are individuals with a strong commitment to the principles of Rotary and demonstrate the motto, ‘service above self’ who have made significant contributions to the mission of the club as well as one or more avenues of community or international service. This is our club’s highest honor for individual Rotary members.
According to Melinda Gruber, Rotary Club president, “Bob Copping has been a Rotary member since 1994. He is not only a consistent source of humor and good cheer, he is an inspiration for those who want to make great things happen in a small community like South Haven.”
“Bob demonstrates community service with a vision, strategy and implementation. He is the founding president of SHOUT, a local community organization that is instrumental in community improvement projects including the Four Seasons gathering place in Dyckman Park, SHOUT Park, numerous sculpture and art installations, the historic tug boat Wilhelm Baum at the Michigan Maritime Museum, Dyckman Bridge flowers and holiday lights, the annual Cottage Walk and so on.”
But he did not stop there. Bob has often said, “… the first part of our lives is dedicated to our careers and our family, the second part to serving others.” So, he then turned his energy, leadership and creative talents to establish the South Haven Speakers Series; the South Haven Performance Series and the South haven Theater Series.
Bob and his wife Jane also volunteered with the International Executive Service Corps assisting a company in Kosice, Slovakia and teaching English at a hospital in that town.
Dan Thompson, South Haven Rotary Recognition Committee Chairperson noted that “whether they are Rotary or community projects, Bob always brings his vision, passion and a “can do” attitude to make a positive difference. Bob is always there at the front lines in Rotary activities and demonstrating his commitment and dedication to the Rotary Club of South Haven and to community service. We are blessed to count Bob among our friends and Rotary colleagues.”