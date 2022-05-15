A company that specializes in producing large, power-washing systems for industries throughout the world will once again be expanding its footprint in South Haven.
Riveer Corp. plans to build a 22,500-square-foot addition to its complex of buildings on Veterans Boulevard in the city’s I-196 Business Park. The addition will mark the fifth time the company has expanded since its move to South Haven in 2000.
“Riveer is very happy with the South Haven area as a place to work and live and we’re committed to further our presence in South Haven with investment in facilities and people,” said Doug Petter, company vice president. “Our expansion plans are driven by capacity and technology. We need capacity to allow Riveer to efficiently build the bigger projects we’ve been building here for shipment around the world.”
Riveer specializes in making power-washing systems for the aviation, mining, commercial, oil/gas and rental equipment industries. Their locally produced systems can be found at businesses throughout the United States, as well as at military bases and commercial airports in Korea, Guam, England, Afghanistan, Canada, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
The company’s latest building project includes investment in a large laser-cutting machine that will improve Riveer’s fabrication capacity, as well as an expansion of the manufacturing plant’s in-house, powder-coating operation.
“To maintain our pace of growth we are investing in manufacturing technology in the form of a large laser for precise cutting of both flat material and tubing,” Petter said. “Our new laser is being built with a unique feature that allows 20-foot long stainless pipe to be automatically cut with very precise patterns while the same machine cuts 20-foot flat surfaces. The laser will support a new press brake we will be installing that has exceptionally accurate control for our in-house fabrication needs.
“In addition to the fabrication capacity we are adding substantially to our in house powder coating operation. Our largest part capacity will still be 30-foot, but we are adding an additional oven, and a Riveer-built automated preparation system. Our automated preparation systems are installed in a variety of high-end facilities around the United States and Canada, now we’ll have our own, in-house.”
The new addition, which will be constructed to the east of the company’s complex, should be complete by January of 2023, depending on supply-chain issues, according to Petter.
With the building addition will come more employees for Riveer, which currently has a staff of 55 people.
“Once we have the new facility set up and operational we will be hiring,” Petter said. “Our goal is to have 12-15 more employees with this expansion. We will be hiring for all roles in the company. It takes engineers, sales people, fabricators, electricians, etc. to support more operations.”