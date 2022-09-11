South Haven City Council members were poised this past week to weigh in on a proposed food truck ordinance that would allow vendors to set up their mobile eateries in more locations, including downtown.
However, members decided to table the proposal for two more weeks to give downtown restaurant owners time to give their input.
“Restaurants just got done with the Labor holiday weekend, I’m anxious to hear from them,” said council member Steve Schlack during Monday’s meeting.
Council member Joe Reeser voiced similar comments.
“One of the issues I have is to protect restaurants but at the same time make food accessible throughout the city,” he said. “I don’t feel we have enough information. I want to know what the restaurants think.”
The new food truck ordinance, which the planning commission began studying in January before recommending the proposed document to the city council, would significantly expand areas where food trucks are currently allowed, according to a city staff report.
The Planning Commission looked at ordinances from Traverse City, Petoskey, Benton Harbor, Pere Marquette, Kalamazoo, Stevensville and Muskegon, and incorporated ideas from some of those ordinances, according to Assistant City Manager Griffin Graham.
“The planners spent six months reviewing the ordinance,” he said.
Current food truck regulations allow food vendors only in two business districts within the city. Those districts are primarily along the Interstate 196 business loop that includes portions of Phoenix Street, Broadway Avenue and LaGrange street.
The proposed ordinance would allow food truck operators in all of the business districts, industrial areas and the central business district, downtown. It also would let food trucks operate in residential areas but only for private gatherings and for a limited amount of days and hours. Homes regularly used for short-term rentals would not be allowed to utilize food truck operations.
Other provisions of the proposed ordinance follow:
Food truck operators would need to obtain a permit from the city to set up their vending units. The permits would last for one year and could be renewed annually
Food trucks would be allowed to operate year-round from the hours of 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Currently vendors can only operate between the months of April 1-Oct. 31. However, vendors in residential areas for private gatherings could only operate from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with their vending window facing the residence, along with other restrictions.
Food trucks would be allowed to operate in the central business district as part of an existing restaurant, bar or brewery business. Food truck parks would also would be allowed in the central business district but only after receiving a. special use permit. The food parks would be able to host up to five food trucks at a time, must have a pavilion or other permanent structure with at least 2 restrooms for patrons, must set up a six-foot-high wall, fence or dense vegetation strip when adjoining a residential district; and have a manager on site.
The ordinance would also address what annual permit fees to assess for food truck operators. The city’s current application fee is $30. However, fees vary widely across the state. Stevensville charges $100, Kalamazoo, $300, while Traverse City’s permits range from $725-$1,225, depending on whether the food vendors will set up on public or private property. If council members were to approve the proposed ordinance, they then would need to determine the cost for annual permit fees.
The topic of food trucks came up last fall when a South Haven resident wanted to set up a food truck operations in her neighborhood. She felt the ordinance was too restrictive. City officials decided to look at her concerns in light of the growing popularity of food truck operations throughout the state.