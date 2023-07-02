The history of the underground railroad, wine and viticulture’s role in Southwest Michigan and the disappearance of a commercial air flight over Lake Michigan in 1950 are among the programs that will be featured at the Scott Club over the coming year.
The Scott Club will host the monthly programs at its historic building at the corner of Phoenix and Pearl Streets in South Haven. The cultural arts club has been in existence since 1883 and includes approximately 80 members who provide public programs, a concert series and a monthly book discussion. Its members also conduct fundraisers to maintain the 1893 building, with its classic stained class windows and cupola, which has been designated as a Michigan Historic Site.
A schedule of programs follows. Each program begins at 1 p.m. at the Scott Club. Persons who want to attend online can email info@scottclub.org to request a Zoom link. Programs are supported in part by grant funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
July 18 – The Archeology of the Underground Railroad of Southwest Michigan: Michael Nassaney, archaeologist, author, editor, and Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at Western Michigan University will discuss how Southwest Michigan played a role in attracting Black slaves seeking freedom before and during the Civil War to free states and Canada. They did so along a loose network of refuges along what was called the “Underground Railroad.” Nassaney will discuss archaeological evidence that has been discovered in Southwest Michigan to show how the Underground Railroad worked in Southwest Michigan.
Aug. 1 – “I Am the Light” The South Haven Lighthouse: Roger Horton, a South Haven native, will present the information his brother Gary Horton, author and narrator of the DVD “I Am the Light,” presented on the history of South Haven’s historic beacon. The current beacon was first lit in 1903 and continues to stand at the end of the South Pier in South Haven.
Aug. 15 – Justice Without Courtrooms: Colonial era Legislation and the Origins of Judicial Review: Sally Hadden, director of graduate studies and history professor at Western Michigan University, will discuss how judicial review in America evolved from British rule of the 1700s to today.
Sept. 19 – Climate Disinformation – A History: David Benac, an associate professor of history at Western Michigan University, will discuss how climate disinformation has gained prominence as an obstacle to addressing climate change.
Oct. 3 – Vintage Views Along the West Michigan Pike, From Sand Trails to US-31: M. Christine Byron and Thomas R. Wilson, who have produced five books about historic bi-ways in Michigan, including US-31, will discuss the historic West Michigan Pike (now US-31) which was the first continuous improved motor route between Michigan City and Mackinaw City during the 1920s.
Oct. 17 – Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society, Family and Local History: Joyce Beedie, president of the Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society will talk about the many resources offered to people who want to discover the backgrounds of their families.
Nov. 7 – Vines and Wines, Quality Viticulture in Southwest Michigan: Michael Moyer, director of wine and viticulture at Lake Michigan College, will discuss the role that Southwest Michigan plays in the wine industry and the challenges it faces.
Nov. 21 – Fatal Crossing: Author Valerie van Heest, author of the book, “Fatal Crossing,” will share the tragic story of the disappearance of Northwest Airlines flight 2501 somewhere in the waters between South Haven and Benton Harbor in 1950 and her efforts to find the wreckage, solve the mystery of its disappearance and provide closure for the families of the 58 victims. Van Heest is an underwater explorer with the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association, a museum exhibit designer and the author of seven nonfiction books about local history. She has appeared on television and news programs sharing the stories of her adventures in history.