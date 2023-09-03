After serving as Department of Public Works director for South Haven for the past 7 years, Bill Hunter will soon be taking the helm as DPW director for the Village of Sparta.
Hunter’s last day with the City of South Haven will be Sept. 29, according to City Manager Kate Hosier.
“He is moving to be closer to his family,” Hosier said.
In an interview this past week, Hunter, who is 54, said, “We’d like to be close to grandkids. It’s a challenge to see them all.”
Hunter grew up in Ravenna, located just west of Sparta, a village of 4,200 people in Kent County.
Prior to coming to South Haven, Hunter served with the Department of Public Works in the City of Grand Haven for 16 years, gradually assuming the role of director before coming to South Haven in 2016.
Over the past seven years as DPW director in South Haven, he has overseen quite a number of projects, including the $2.8 million Center Street reconstruction project downtown, the reconstruction of the Water Street hill to prevent from further erosion, reconstruction of the Dyckman Avenue drawbridge, overseeing $40 million worth of improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant to prevent flooding along the Black River, reconstruction of a section of Monroe Boulevard, reconstruction of Black River Street on the city’s northside, overseeing electrical upgrades to the city’s electrical system – most recently the construction of a new substation on 12th Avenue in South Haven Township to prevent power outages, upgrading the city’s two water towers on Kalamazoo Street and the city’s industrial park on Veterans Boulevard, creating a road lane diet along the Interstate 196 Business Loop to ensure safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, and overseeing efforts to mitigate flood erosion at the city’s beaches that occurred during the record-high water levels on Lake Michigan in 2019.
He also oversaw efforts to create the new splash pad near South Beach and the new playground at Kids Corner park.
He credits the city for being very proactive in investing funds toward infrastructure improvements.
“The city is always investing in infrastructure,” he said. He also credited his team of DPW staff in helping to carry out the city staff and city council’s wishes. “It’s a good team,” he said.
The city will now be seeking a new candidate to fill Hunter’s shoes.
The city has a link on its website in the Human Resources page for people interested in applying for the position. The link can be accessed at https://southhavencitymi. documents-on-demand. com/document/ fd2fffaa-bd42-ee11 -a3ce-000c29a59557/DPW%20Director%20 Recruitment%20Brochure.PDF.