Thirty-five downtown retailers and restaurants plan to help South Haven area non-profits by hosting the annual Spring into Giving day.
First started in 2015 by the Downtown Association of South Haven (DASH), this year’s event will take place Saturday, April 8. During the day, participating restaurants and retailers will donate a portion of their receipts from customers to various non-profit groups, including Caring Circle Hospice, the Mitten Children’s Museum, Al-Van Humane Society, We Care Community Resource Centers, Our Town Players community theater troupe, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, South Haven Athletic Boosters and the Historical Association of South Haven.
Spring into Giving is near and dear to Roxanne Leder, Decadent Dogs Boutique owner, who helped start the event in 2015 when it was labeled as “South Haven Gives.”
When serving as president of DASH, Leder felt it was important for downtown business owners to not only help put together events to attract people to South Haven’s downtown businesses, but also to give back to the community.
“I was the force behind the first Spring into Giving,” Leder said in an interview, Tuesday.
“I think having a nice downtown, filled with interesting shops and restaurants, is key to life in a town,” Leder said in a previous interview in 2021. “In order for a downtown to be vibrant the businesses there need to survive: they need to make themselves interesting and unique and then they need to get the word out that they are interesting and unique. And, people need to buy their wares in order for them to survive, so people can continue to go downtown and enjoy an interesting place.”
Events, such as Spring into Giving help area residents to understand that downtown shop owners and restaurants also care about the community, Leder said. “We want people to know that we are part of the community.”
Each year, the Spring into Giving event has generated at least $3,000 for non-profit groups. In addition, the number of participating businesses has tripled from the inaugural year of 2015 when nearly a dozen stores and restaurants participated.
“The DASH members do not all report what they gave, but I can say with confidence that it is at least $3,000 going to the various non profits,” Leder said on Tuesday. “Non profits that also send emails to their volunteers and regular donors seem to do the best that day – it’s all about getting the word out.”
To help attract people to shop downtown during the Day of Giving, Decadent Dogs will once again be organizing its popular spring Pooch Parade. The parade, which always attracts a crowd, will step off at 10 a.m. at the downtown pavilion by Dyckman Park and continue west on Phoenix Street before returning to the park. To participate in the parade, dog owners should call Decadent Dogs, 269-639-0716.
A list of businesses and restaurants participating in the Spring into Giving Day, along with the charities they plan to donate to follows:
42N Naturals, Caring Circle Hospice; Bells ‘N Whistles, Miss South Haven community scholarship pageant; Coastal Blue, South Haven Steelheaders; Crescent Moon, The Mitten Children’s Museum; Daylily, Al-Van Humane Society; Decadent Dogs, Al-Van Humane Society; Eagle Street Antiques, Caring Circle Hospice; Elizabeth’s Vision, Al-Van Humane Society; Emma’s Boutique, the Mitten Children’s Museum; Flying Saucer, Sylvia’s Place; Harbor Light Brewery, We Care; Janny’s Beach House, St. Jude’s Research Hospital; Johnny’s Lakeshore Jewelry, Historical Association of South Haven: Junebug’s, Al-Van Humane Society; Lakeshore Trends, Caring Circle Hospice; Latitude Blue Salon We Care; Nature’s Country Cupboard, Kitten in the Mitten; N&R Department Store, South Haven Art Association; Oh My Darlings, Our Town Players; Olive Cart, Domwesti Violence Coalition of Van Buren County; Props, SHAPE; Rambling Rose, We Care; Renaissance/Papyrus: Crossroads Donkey Rescue; Shooting Star, Historical Association of South Haven; SoHa Surf Shop, South Haven Athletic Boosters; Sweet Haven, Sylvia’s Place; The Depot, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum; The Farmers Daughter, Future Farmers of America; The Shoe Collective, We Care; Black River Tavern, South Haven Steelheaders; Cafe Julia, Van Buren County Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect; Kitchen Tribes, Church of God Tendercare Foster Home; Phoenix Street on Broadway Cafe, We Care; Taste, South Haven Area Community Foundation; The Lodge, South Haven Steelheaders.