With the boating season in full swing along the Black River channel and harbor in South Haven, the City of South Haven is reminding boats of operating hours for the opening of the Dyckman Avenue drawbridge.
Starting this month, the drawbridge will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the hour and half-hour, Sunday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays, to allow boaters through to go to and from the Black River channel, according to a news release issued by city officials.
If boaters make a request for the drawbridge to be opened outside of normal operating hours they need to provide a three-hour notice to do so, according to Quentin Clark of the Department of Public Works. Requests must be made by calling the South Haven Department of Public Works at 269-637-0737 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, or the South Haven Call Center at 269-637-5151 after hours and on holidays and weekends.