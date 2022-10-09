South Haven officials are making good on their word to assess the effects of allowing short-term rentals to exist within the city limits.
It comes on the heels of a Michigan Senate panel advancing a bill at the end of September that would prohibit municipalities from enacting ordinances to prevent homeowners from renting their dwellings to vacationers. The bill passed the State House of Representatives last year. The bill places a 30 percent cap on homes used for short-term rentals and contains other provisions, while allowing local units of governments to enact ordinances to regulate the homes. It is expected the bill will be voted on by the full Senate sometime after the November election, according to a news report, Wednesday, from WOOD-TV.
Despite the pending state legislation, city council members, Monday, voted to ink a $22,000 contract with James Robey of Robey Analytics LLC in Kalamazoo, and independent contractor George Erickcek, to conduct a study to determine the economic impact of short-term rentals in the city.
“There is no intention to hold off on the economic impact study regarding STRs approved by Council on Oct. 3,” City Manager Kate Hosier said Thursday.
Specifically, the two researchers will be tasked with gathering economic data to determine the impact that could occur if the city were to reduce the number of homes used for short-term rentals in the city.
Since 2015, city officials have dealt with growing concerns from full-time reside nts regarding the impact of short-term rental homes in their neighborhoods. Despite city officials approving an ordinance in 2016 to place a 20 percent cap on housing stock used for STRs, and further modification of the ordinance to charge higher annual permit fees for STRs in 2018 and 2021, residents have continued to voice concerns.
“We know the subjective part,” Mayor Scott Smith said regarding residents’ concerns. “Now it’s the objective stuff we need. How do you take the data and turn it into something we can use?”
Over the next 90 days, Robey and Erickcek plan to examine property tax information for both full-time and second-home owned homes, the number of STR permits, current nance and repairs, and utility spending data.
“Using data from the city, (we) will identify dedicated STR properties, as well as estimate other uses of the properties including owner-occupied and seasonal but not rented as an STR,” Robey and Erickcek wrote in their proposal. “Using geographic information systems (GIS) software and adequate data, (we) can track sales categories to see how values are affected and by location/neighborhoods.
Also using data provided by the City of South Haven and its partners, Robey and Erickcek plan to integrate the data, economic impact, and GIS (Geographic Information System) models to better understand how STRs, or homes only occupied part-time throughout the year, impact the city.
The study comes on the heels of city officials considering whether to limit the number of STRs to 15 percent of the total housing inventory by 2025. Before making a decision, though, council members expressed interest in determining the economic impact of doing so, considering the city has had a long history of allowing homes to be rented on a short-term basis to vacationers.
It’s a move the city’s part-time economic development director, Jim Hettinger, agreed with. “We need outside expertise to look at the community and determine whether or not the council in its pursuit of a balanced housing market and economy can determine what impacts would emanate from actions that they make,” he said.
Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, proposed the Senate bill to prohibit municipalities from allowing their to rent their homes to vacationers on a short-term basis.
"This legislation is still under negotiation and we are continuing to work with stakeholders on finding a landing spot that protects private property rights while maintaining a quality of life in our communities," he said in an interview, Friday. "Many of the arguments against short-term rentals can equally be applied to long-term rentals and second homes, so we must ensure that we are applying rules equally and not arbitrarily."