To say Carla Ruppert is a busy business owner is somewhat of an understatement.
When she isn't tending to her original retail store Oh My Darlings children's shop in downtown South Haven, she's keeping an eye on her other store, Bells and Whistles, a business specializing in women's and men's apparel. Most recently, she has opened her newest retail store, The Farmer's Daughter.
All of the stores are located within the 500 block of Phoenix Street in the heart of South Haven's central business district.
"It's stressful," Ruppert admits, but she added, "It's fun."
To help boost the start of The Farmer's Daughter, a store specializing in home decor and specialty food products, Ruppert was able to receive a $25,000 grant earlier this year from the South Haven Downtown Development Authority through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Match on Main Grant program.
The grant enabled Ruppert to cover the start-up costs for her private labeled Farmer's Daughter food products that include teas, coffee and cookie and scone mixes.
The grant funding also enabled her to enhance store security and to create the next phase of the business that will include a demo kitchen offering culinary classes to showcase her private label foods.
“Whether you are a culinary chef or the average person who loves to create new dishes, our future vision offers something for all…an opportunity for a unique experience in South Haven," she said.
She also has included space on the second floor of the Farmer's Daughter to enable businesses and organizations to offer workshops and classes, free of charge. One of the classes took place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, featuring Siera Payne of Liz Ryan Salon & Spa showing participants various ways to use curling irons to style their hair.
"We want to give back to the community," said Dianna Nadeau, an employee of the Farmer's Daughter. "We allow them to use this space free of charge."
Ruppert first opened Oh My Darlings 26 years ago in the Renaissance apparel, jewelry, cooking utensils and book store owned by Josie Dillon and JoAnn Klug.
"I had the backroom of Renaissance," Ruppert said. "I learned a lot from Josie and JoAnn."
Later, Ruppert acquired her own storefront for Oh My Darlings children's toy shop and clothing store at 508 Phoenix Street. In 2020 she started Bells & Whistles, now located at 514 Phoenix Street, and most recently, the Farmer's Daughter, sandwiched between her two other shops.
"It made sense," said Ruppert," who purchased the former spot occupied by Bayberry Cottage, an upscale furniture and home decor store formally owned by Gwen DeBruyn.
With the pandemic fading away, business has been good for Ruppert's shops.
"We had a great summer," she said. Although the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on people and on the economy throughout South Haven and the rest of the nation, she thinks it has led to more local residents paying attention to shopping within their own community, particularly, downtown.
"We always have a great summer season with visitors shopping," Ruppert said. "I think, though, that the pandemic has taught people to think about shopping locally, to be more focused on their own community. It has taught us that shopping local is important."