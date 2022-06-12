You know summer is on its way when the South Haven Farm Market opens. The market, located at the Huron Street Pavilion, downtown, contains a wide variety of products from approximately 50 vendors from throughout Southwest Michigan and attracts a crowd each Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. to South Haven’s downtown. The market is also open from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursdays, July 7th and Aug. 4th. These photos were taken Saturday, June 4. The photo above is an overview of the market, while in the photo to the left, Nick Fox of Foxy Acres in Cassopolis, pours red potatoes into a sack for a customer to purchase.
SH Farm Market in full swing
Becky Kark
