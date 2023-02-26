First responders from South Haven Area Emergency Services battled two fires during this past Wednesday’s ice storm.
The first fire occurred during the early afternoon hours in South Haven Township, while the second happened shortly before 6 p.m. in Casco Township.
The first fire extensively damaged a residence and property at 72nd Street near 14th Avenue. Firefighters responded at 1:50 p.m. to the residence to find an attached garage to the home fully engulfed in flames, along with a vehicle.
Firefighters were able to limit damage to the residence and remained on scene for three hours. Covert Township Fire Department provided mutual aid. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The second fire emergency came at 5:50 p.m. at a home at 95 63rd St., in Casco. By the time firefighters were called to that fire, roads had become ice-covered and treacherous, according to a news release from SHAES. Firefighters shuttled water, available from the nearby Gingerman Raceway, to help put out the blaze. Ganges and Columbia Township fire departments also helped provide water tankers to extinguish the blaze.
An occupant of the home was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.