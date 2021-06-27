Nineteen South Haven area non-profits are slated to receive more than $40,000 in grant funding this year, courtesy of the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation.
The awards were announced Monday, by Roger Beglin, president of the foundation, at the South Haven City Council meeting.
“The Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create growth and positive change within our community,” Beglin said. “To accomplish this, we provide financial support to initiatives that support, cultivate and encourage education, economic growth and arts and culture in our community, enriching the lives of area residents.”
This year’s grant recipients will receive a total of 22 grants, valued at $42,000 for community projects that will be completed in the next 12 months.
The grants will support summer camps, live music, theater, and speaking performances, educational supplies, community beautification, student scholarships, produce for local food pantries, art exhibits, facility upgrades and program expansion, according to Suzanne Loafman, foundation publicist.
This year’s recipients are Beautify Pullman, South Haven Steelheaders, South Haven Center for the Arts, People Helping People, South Haven Resource Council, South Haven Jazz Festival, We Care Inc., South Haven Boating Foundation, South Haven Theater Series, United Way of Southwest Michigan, Foundry Hall Riverfront Concert Series, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, Scott Club cultural arts organization, South Haven Performance Series, Girls on the Run, Youth Development Company/Police Activities League, South Haven Speakers Series, South Haven Project CURB (Community Uplifting, Revitalizing and Beautifying) and Girl Scouts of Michigan.
South Haven Mayor Scott Smith told Beglin at Monday’s council meeting that he was impressed with the growth of the foundation over the past decade.
“The foundation does amazing things,” Smith said. “We have great non-profits, this is one of them.”
Each spring, the community foundation requests grant proposals from non-profit organizations within a 10-mile radius of South Haven. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $450,000 to local organizations, according to Beglin. Grant funding is made available by donations made to the foundation’s endowment fund. In addition to grant distribution, the foundation manages funds for a variety of local non-profits through endowments.
“We have 16 endowment funds, 3 scholarship funds, 2 immediate funds and the emergency and response fund that was set up last year to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Beglin said.
Those interested in starting an endowment fund or making donations to the funds can contact the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation at execdirector@southhavencf.org or visit www.southhavencf.org for more information.