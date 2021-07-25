When Michigan Maritime Museum launched a campaign this past spring to raise $500,000 this summer toward the construction of a new two-story museum, its staff and board hoped to attract support from the community.
Some of that financial support will now be coming from the South Haven Area Community Foundation.
This week, the foundation’s board of directors announced the formation of a matching grant fund to help the museum reach its $500,000 fundraising goal by summer’s end.
From now until Sept. 30, the foundation will match, dollar for dollar, all donations made to the foundation for the project, up to $45,000, for a total contribution of $90,000 toward the museum’s new Heritage Center.
“We chose to sponsor a matching grant fund drive to stimulate public support for the Michigan Maritime Museum project,” said Roger Beglin, president of the community foundation.
“The Michigan Maritime Museum has established itself over the past four decades as a leader in the preservation of Michigan’s Great Lakes maritime heritage, offering a center for education, research and enrichment,” Beglin went on to say. “As a destination asset for the City of South Haven and the greater West Michigan region, the museum drives thousands of visitors to the area each year. Its expansion will meet growing visitor demand and keep South Haven’s harbor an authentic, living representation of Great Lakes maritime culture.”
The foundation conducted a similar matching grant program last year for the City of South Haven’s new splash pad. The foundation matched nearly $19,000 in public funds, for $38,000 toward the project.
Funding for both the museum and splash pad matching grants comes from the foundation’s endowment fund, according to Beglin.
The new Heritage Center is one part of the maritime museum’s $8 million expansion of its museum buildings and grounds overlooking the city’s harborfront at 260 Dyckman Ave.
“We now have pledges totaling over $5.5 million,” said Patti Reinert, executive director of the Maritime Museum. “We are asking our community to help us bring this home! Every donation will make a difference, large or small.”
If the museum can raise an additional $600,000 by the end of this summer, it will be able to break ground this fall on a new 17,000-square-foot two-story Heritage Center to replace the current one-story building.
“We’ve outgrown that building,” said Ashley Deming, director of education and administration for the museum, in an interview earlier this year.
The 1,000-square-foot building, donated to the museum by Palisades Nuclear Power Plant, which used it for small conferences, is approximately 45 years old. Its cramped quarters limit the museum from displaying larger exhibits and programs.
“We can’t handle the number of people that tour the museum,” Deming said. “The bathrooms are very limited as well. With the new museum we will be able to have more room and remain open year-round, which is important.”
The new museum will house a large exhibit space that can be divided in half, more bathrooms, a learning center for children’s programs, and an atrium spanning both stories. The second floor will have more offices, conference rooms and an event space and catering kitchen for museum and public gatherings.
As part of the $8 million expansion project, museum officials not only plan to construct the new two-story museum, they also plan to renovate both of the nearby Jensen fishery buildings that were recently purchased; build a new two-story building on the Jensen site for use by the museum’s excursion captains and for small conferences; replace the Jensen parking lot with grass for outdoor events and workshops; construct two new docks for longer vessels and tall ships that visit the museum; construct an outdoor patio that will include a large, three-season tent for outdoor events; and improve the museum grounds by making them more easily accessible for walking to the museum’s other historic boat buildings and to its excursion boats, such as the Friends Good Will tall ship.
Contributions to the SHCF’s “Launching a Legacy” match campaign can be made online at www.southhavencf.org or by sending a donation to Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation, P.O. Box 507, South Haven, MI 49090. (Note MMM Legacy Campaign) on the check. For more information about the Michigan Maritime Museum and “Launching a Legacy” capital campaign, visit www.michiganmaritime museum.org/launching -a-legacy/