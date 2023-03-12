South Haven Area Community Foundation is making one last call for grant applications for this year.
Area 501(c)(3) nonprofits, school systems or municipal governments can submit applications for grant funds toward programs or projects that positively impact the greater South Haven area primarily through education, economic development, and/or arts and culture. Applications and grant details are available online at www.southhavencf.org/grants. The deadline to submit is March 15. Grant Awardees will be notified in May.
SHCF launched a revised grant structure for the 2023 grant cycle. A two-tired application system now better accommodates the needs of local organizations seeking funds, according to Suzanne Loafman, publicist for the Foundation. Tier One grants accommodate grantees seeking up to $1,000 for general operating expenses and/or project costs. Tier Two grants accommodate grantees seeking $1,001 up to $10,000 for project costs only. Applicants are asked to select a tier upon applying and will be limited to one application per grant cycle. For more information about the new tiers, visit www.south havencf.org.
The second update to the grant program limits the number of consecutive years grantees can apply. Awardees who receive Foundation grants 5 consecutive years from 2023 will be required to take one year off before applying again.
Each winter the Foundation requests grant proposals from the area’s non-profit organizations concentrating on the fields of art, culture, education, and economic development with the goal of enriching and improving the lives of area residents. To date, it has awarded over $600,000 to local organizations.
Grant funds are made available by donations made to the SHCF endowment fund. In addition to grant distribution, the foundation manages and grows funds for local non-profits and scholarship funds though endowments. Those interested in starting an endowment fund or making donations to the existing funds can contact the South Haven Area Community Foundation at execdirector@southhavencf.org. The Foundation serves the cities of South Haven and Bangor, and the townships of Arlington, Bangor, Casco, Columbia, Covert, Geneva, Lee and South Haven. For more information, visit www.southhavencf.org or call 269-815-4223.