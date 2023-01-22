The South Haven Garden Club is seeking applicants for its $1,000 scholarship that it awards to a high school graduate from Van Buren, Allegan or Berrien counties who plans to attend a Michigan college, university, community college or tech- nical school to major in horticulture or an environmental field of study. Application deadline is March 1.
Seniors who attend South Haven High School can receive help from their counselor to access the school’s on-line portal to apply. Other high school graduating seniors can go to the Garden Club’s website at www.southhavengarden club.org to fill out the on-line form.