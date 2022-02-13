The South Haven Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship. The $1000 scholarship is available to South Haven area students who will be working toward a degree in horticulture-related topics. Examples of majors studied by students who were awarded in the past include agribusiness, landscape and nursery management, environmental policy and fruit tree entomology. Students can apply for the scholarship online. Information and application forms can be found at www.south havengardenclub.org. The due date for applications is March 31.
SH Garden Club seeks scholarship applicants
Becky Kark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Stevensville teen arraigned for alleged school threat
- St. Joseph woman celebrates 100th birthday with tattoo
- Benton Harbor grad Kysre Gondrezick signs with Chicago Sky
- Spectrum Health Lakeland reports rise in workplace violence toward staff
- South Haven Outpost Sports owner sells business to manager
- JohnsonRauhoff sells St. Joseph office to Tri-County Bookkeepers
- Benton Harbor adds fines to spur lead line replacement
- Benton Harbor school board waffles on bonus for superintendent
- St. Joseph rallies past Lakeshore in district wrestling thriller
- St. Joseph schools assistant superintendent to retire
Latest National News
- Developers complete $22.5M mixed-use building in Detroit
- Michigan coastal management projects, programs get $1.1M
- Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge
- From campus to Congress, colleges urged to end legacy boost
- EXPLAINER: 'Grip,' 'chatter,' other Olympic ski racing lingo
- US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea
- Lexus Velodrome in Detroit riding high once again
- US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea
- Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
- For Asian American women, Olympics reveal a harsh duality