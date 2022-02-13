The South Haven Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship. The $1000 scholarship is available to South Haven area students who will be working toward a degree in horticulture-related topics. Examples of majors studied by students who were awarded in the past include agribusiness, landscape and nursery management, environmental policy and fruit tree entomology. Students can apply for the scholarship online. Information and application forms can be found at www.south havengardenclub.org. The due date for applications is March 31.