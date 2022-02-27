Edward Jones Financial Advisor Becky Anderson of Grand Rapids, and originally from South Haven, has been named to the annual list of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research. This is her first time being named to the list. Rankings were announced earlier this month.
Anderson ranked No. 7 among Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in Michigan. She has served area investors for the past 21 years.
“My branch team and I are dedicated to living our purpose, which is embedded in the culture of our firm,” said Anderson, who is a graduate of South Haven High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Hope College. “We choose to partner for positive impact to improve the well-being of our clients and colleagues, and together better our communities and society. This recognition from Forbes and SHOOK is an honor and a testament to the quality of our partnerships and the mutual trust we are able to develop.”
To compile the 2022 list of 1,377 women, SHOOK Research analysts conducted more than 16,000 interviews with nominees. Criteria included client service, compliance records, community involvement, the investment process, assets under care and tenure in the industry. Based on the full nationwide list, best-in-state rankings were determined.
Anderson is one of 36 Edward Jones financial advisors to be named to the 2022 Forbes list of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors and subsequently the Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State, which is published in the Feb/March issue of Forbes.