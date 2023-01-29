Anyone who thinks quilters are a dying breed hasn’t met the Quilter’s Haven club in South Haven.
Every other Saturday group members pack up their sewing machines and make their way to Peace Lutheran Church’s community room to spend the day quilting.
“It’s like a sweat shop in here on Saturdays with all the machines going,” club member Nadine Stacks quipped.
Quilter’s Haven began about five years with DeLoa Jones, who has practiced the art of machine quilting for several decades and owns DeLoa’s Quilt Shop in South Haven Township.
“We have about 60 quilters, some are summer visitors,’ she said. “There’s 20-30 overall who come regularly.”
Lucille Dalecki is one of the regulars.
“There’s a big sense of accomplishment when you finish a quilt,” she said. “We all do different crafts, but there’s something about quilting.”
Gone are the days when sewers gathered around a quilting frame to create their works of art. Sewing machines now are much faster and allow quilters to be more creative with their artform.
However, what hasn’t changed is the bond and friendships that sewers form when they gather to create their quilts.
“We have more precise tools now to create quilts, we have beautiful fabrics that quilters can choose from, but we still make quilts for the people we love,” Jones said.
Other Quilter’s Haven members agreed.
“I give away 95 percent of what I make to others,” Stacks said. She recalled a quilt she made for a young girl fighting cancer. “’Every stitch is for Mindy’ I said to myself when I was making it,” Stacks said.
Dalecki and Gay Carrier also give away many of the quilts they create, as well.
Dalecki belongs to the Happy Quilters group in South Bend, Ind. which makes quilts for cognitively impaired individuals.
“We have been doing it for a year. We’ve made 68 so far.”
Carrier’s group, the Route 66 Quilters Fellowship, meets at Casco United Methodist Church, north of South Haven, to make quilts for people in need, including people staying at Sylvia’s Place domestic violence safe house in Allegan.
“We’ve made 300 in the last five years,” she said. “We give away all of our quilts.”
Although quilters don’t expect anything in return for the quilts they donate to others, Lois Bemis was quite surprised with a gift she received after making and sending four quilts to Ukrainian refugees now living in Washington where Bemis’s daughter resides.
“They sent me a little (handmade) doll in return,” Bemis said.