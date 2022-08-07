South Haven City Council members are expected to vote later this month on whether to adopt a referendum petition that seeks to reduce the number of homes that can be used for short-term vacation rentals.
The group, Neighborhoods Need Neighbors, submitted a petition to city officials on Monday.
"The petition is a voter-initiated petition to amend sections of the city’s ordinances regarding short-term rentals," said City Manager Kate Hosier. "Currently, the city clerk has been tasked with verifying signatures, and the petition and signatures has been referred to special counsel for review. The petition will be considered by the city council at the Aug. 15 meeting. If the city council does not adopt the petition as written, it would be sent to the voters in November, provided that it is in appropriate form and has sufficient signatures."
The petitioners needed to gather at least 370 valid signatures. They gathered 422.
Currently, the city's short-term rental ordinance caps the number of homes that can be used regularly for STRs to a one-to-four ratio, or roughly 580 dwellings. Although the number of permits being issued annually for a fee of $600 has been decreasing since the ordinance was enacted in 2018, members of Neighborhoods Need Neighbors say there are still too many rentals.
As of this year, approximately 450 permits have been issued for people who want to rent their homes to vacations on a regular basis, but the petition seeks to reduce that number to 250 through an attrition process, according to Dana Hullinger, a member of the group.
"The cap of 250 applies only to short-term rental business units in the future," Hullinger said. "The existing short-term rental business units may continue to operate and will reduce to the 250 cap over a period of years through attrition, as their owners let their rental permits lapse or there is a change of ownership of the property. The rules for personal STRs (homes rented occasionally to vacationers), Planned Use Developments (private subdivisions) and attached condos are not changed by the proposed ordinance."
The petition also includes language that would limit business STRs to only two per an extended block in each residential neighborhood.
Neighborhoods Need Neighbors formed in 2018, but has become more vocal with the end of the pandemic in opposing homes rented regularly for vacation-rental purposes.
Most homes that are used for STRs on a regular basis, sit empty during the fall and winter months, group members have said. Several large, newer homes that are being built, are being constructed specifically for vacation rentals.
"Empty homes don't make a great city," Hullinger said in an earlier interview. "We need children in our schools, families in our church pews. Where's the next generation of city leaders going to come from?"
Neighborhoods Need Neighbors members conducted their own survey this spring, which indicated that 20 percent of registered city voters that responded are opposed to STRs.
After receiving the survey results, city council voted to authorize staff to spend up to $20,000 to have the Western Michigan University Kercher Center for Social Research conduct its own comprehensive survey.
“We haven’t done a survey since 2018 regarding short-term rentals,” Hosier said at the time. City officials also indicated they wanted to reach out to residential property owners who don't live full-time in South Haven, but who own homes in the city limits. Approximately 57 percent of homes are believed to be owner-occupied throughout the year, however the remaining 43 percent are not primary residences, but rather, ones owned by second homeowners, most of whom are retirement age.
The survey is in the process of being sent out to homeowners throughout South Haven, with an online survey to be conducted within a month or so, but Neighborhoods Need Neighbors members have decided not to wait for the results, which are expected to be tabulated in October.
"The residents want a cap on the short term rentals and they want protection for single-family neighborhoods consistent with well recognized zoning principles," said South Haven resident John Lohrstorfer. "The city council rebuffed calls for discussion and for a moratorium to look at the studies and surveys. As a result the citizens felt they had no choice but to seek an initiative."
STR owners respond
While the Neighborhoods Need Neighbors group has been vocal about expressing concerns over the increase in second-owned homes in South Haven and new homes being built specifically for vacation rentals, owners of STRs and second-owned homes, are starting to voice their concerns, as well.
Several, who attended the City Council meeting on Monday, say they are increasingly feeling unwelcome by their neighbors.
James Benham said he and his wife purchased a small dwelling in South Haven a number of years ago to use as a second home. "My business is in Texas. I fell in love with South Haven. I've always felt welcomed." But over the past several years that has changed, according to Benham.
"My big concern is what the definition of neighbor is. Right now I don't feel like a neighbor. Honestly it's hurtful...Is the neighbor someone who moved here a couple of years ago? Someone who lives half the time in Oshtemo? Is the neighbor a snowbird? Do they lose their neighbor status when they choose to rent out their home? This year has been hard for my wife who was born here. Is she not a neighbor?"
South Haven real estate agent Amy O'Sullivan urged the city council to keep its current STR ordinance in place.
"The reality is these owners are creating employment for many people in this area," said O'Sullivan, stressing that she does not own STR homes nor manage them. "They refer their guests to local establishments. They often champion our town more than our own residents. Neither the renters or owners are feeling very welcome. Some buyers are not choosing to buy here because of feeling unwelcome. I suggest we leave the STR ordinance the way it is. It's not broken. As far as NNN, I say we start with neighbors being neighborly."
David Veenstra, a Neighborhoods Need Neighbors member, said it's not the group's intent to make people feel unwelcome.
"I have zero tolerance for people on either side of this issue who are conveying any mean spiritedness. This is a huge issue in our community," he said. "It's about what we want want our community to be going forward...We do not want to get rid of all STRs, but bring them back into balance. We think it's what will be best for our community going forward."