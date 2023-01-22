For more than a decade, South Haven groups and individuals gathered at South Haven High School to fill several thousand bags of rice to distribute to area food pantries as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day – a day set aside to honor the Civil Rights leader and to serve others.
The annual rice packaging event no longer takes place, but that didn’t stop several organizations from taking part in service projects this year for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
One such organization was the South Haven Kiwanis Club, which spent Monday, Jan. 16 stuffing duffle bags with personal hygiene products and other supplies for older teens and young adults when they leave Michigan’s foster care system.
“These duffle bags are for young adults aging out of foster care,” said Jennifer Green, president of the South Haven Kiwanis Club. “We want to make sure they have things that they need when they do so.”
In Michigan, when most teens in foster care turn 18, they no longer are eligible for assistance through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, unless they are still in high school and have services and programs available to help with financial assistance for schooling and housing.
Kiwanians packed duffle bags for both female and male young adults and will donate them to Van Buren County Department of Health and Human Services.
Another group that took part in a service project on MLK Day was Senior Services of Van Buren County.
The non-profit group held food drives at two of its locations – South Haven and Gobles, and asked older adults and other individuals in the community to donate non-perishable food items for local food pantries.
“We’ve done different things for MLK Day over the years,” said Senior Services Executive Director Diana Rigozzi. “When the rice packaging event ended we decided to do our own food drive.”
The food drives in South Haven and Gobles were organized through Senior Services Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, which consists of older adults who provide volunteer help throughout the county.
While Senior Services conducted its food drives, another group spent Jan. 16th distributing baby items to young parents.
As part of MLK Day, HOPE Parent Resource Center in South Haven gave diapers, wipes and ointment to income-eligible parents with children under the age of 3.