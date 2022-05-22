The men and women of the U.S. Armed Services who lost their lives while serving their country will be honored Monday 30, during a series of Memorial Day events in the South Haven area.
Tributes will begin at 9 a.m. with the annual Memorial Day parade. Edward W. Thompson American Legion Post 49 is organizing the parade, which will line up on Center Street and march along Phoenix Street to Lakeview Cemetery where services will take place at approximately 9:45 a.m., according to Jason Turner, commander of the Legion.
“The parade will be led by Medal of Honor recipient Jim ‘Doc’ McCloughan for the 52nd year, who is also the guest speaker,” Turner said. “The Grand Marshal is Tom Breen, a Marine and Vietnam veteran, current Post 49 adjutant and Color Guard detachment commander.”
Other parade participants include the South Haven High School and Baseline Middle School bands, American Legion Auxiliary President Mary Fitzgerald, Sons of the American Legion Commander Steve Hamilton, Turner, South Haven Mayor Scott Smith, the Miss and Mister South Haven Court, Little Miss Blueberry Court and other groups. Rev. Travis Wilson, pastor of Peace Lutheran Church will serve as the spiritual leader for the cemetery services, which will culminate with a three-rifle volley and the playing of Taps.
At noon, after a two-year hiatus due to efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Casco Community Band will present its annual Memorial Day concert at Casco United Methodist Church, corner of 109th Avenue and 66th Street.
The band will perform a variety of music in honor of the U.S. Armed Military forces and will provide a musical salute to veterans. The guest speaker for the event will be Don Bemis, a longtime member of the band. A potluck dinner will follow the concert in the church fellowship hall. Afterwards, the band plans to travel to Pullman to take part in a parade, there at 2:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, in South Haven, a ceremony will take place in front of South Haven City Hall honoring service men and women who died while serving in the Afghanistan War. America’s active involvement in the war lasted from 2001 to 2021.
To honor those who gave their lives during the conflict, Retired U.S. Army Major Craig Massey of South Haven plans to read the 2,470 names of the fallen U.S. soldiers. He will be assisted by Bob Torstenson of South Haven. The tribute begins at noon and is expected to last two hours.