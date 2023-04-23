Four graduating seniors from South Haven High School are planning to pursue collegiate music degrees after being accepted into music programs at four different universities.
“We have four outstanding young musicians who met the rigorous standards of college music school admission and will continue their academic studies in music,” said Jessica Fiedorowicz, orchestra director for South Haven Public Schools.
Similar to high school athletes who want to compete at the collegiate level, music students who want to perform at the collegiate level and pursue degrees in music at larger universities have to apply for and audition to be part of performing arts groups.
“This means an extended period of planning that can begin years prior to the senior year in order to prepare,” Fiedorowicz said. “Students must take private lessons, learn solo music, write portfolios and seek out opportunities sin music beyond their high school to even begin to be competitive in the admissions process.
The following South Haven music students have been accepted into music programs at the following universities:
Ilona Fiedorowicz, cello; Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio; music composition and cello performance
Abigail Grabner, viola; Western Michigan University Gilmore School of Music in Kalamazoo; music education
Leeanne Mielke, viola; Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant; music education
Olivia Perez, clarinet; Grand Valley State University in Allendale, music education