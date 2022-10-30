A dysfunctional family, greedy to obtain an inheritance, along with and a horde of strangers who bombard their home on a dark, stormy night will be the focus of “It’s a Madhouse,” this year’s fall production by the South Haven High School’s theater program.
The comedy farce is written by Todd Wallinger, an award-winning playwright with more than 2,000 productions in 50 states and 20 countries. Nineteen of his plays have been published by Pioneer Drama Service, which focuses on plays for youth.
“It’s a Madhouse” features more than 50 cast and crew members, and will be presented at 7 p.m., Nov. 4-5 in Lisitak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St. Tickets are available for pre-sale as well as at the door prior to each performance. Tickets are $5 for South Haven students and senior citizens and $8 for general admission. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at: https://shda.ludus.com/22562 or in the High School office beginning Mon 10/31.
The play opens with best-selling author Byron Pembroke being declared dead, according to Erin O’Neil, director for the play. Soon after, Pembroke’s dysfunctional family gathers for the reading of the will, with each one thinking they will receive the bulk of the estate. However, family members soon find the deceased didn’t think much of them. Instead of naming an heir, Pembroke condensed his fortune into one mysterious object to be left to whomever finds it first.
But before greedy family members can hatch their own plans for finding the fortune, the mansion becomes overrun by a horde of strangers seeking shelter from a storm, including a trio of ghost hunters, a nosy news team and a busload of obnoxious tourists, who join the hunt for the inheritance.