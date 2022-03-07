Nearly 50 students from South Haven High School have spent the past several months rehearsing for this year's spring musical, which opens this weekend.
"Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" will be staged Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the high school's Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $9 for general admission and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the high school office from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and at the door prior to each performance.
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, according to Theater Program Director Erin O'Neil. The contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's popular songs “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It's Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, humorous and romantic libretto written by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.
In this adaptation, the audience will follow the story of Ella and Topher as their paths intertwine and they discover love, but the audience will also hear from new characters like Jean-Michel, a revolutionary fighting for the rights of the common man of the kingdom.
"All of the characters, old and new, remind us of the importance of kindness and that impossible things happen every day," O'Neil said. "With nearly 50 students involved in the cast, crew, and orchestra pit, you are bound to recognize a face or two."