Eighteen students from the South Haven Public Schools History Club have advanced to the Michigan History Day state competition after qualifying to do so at the regional level earlier this month.
History Club students from North Shore Elementary School, Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School took part in the regional competition, March 11, coordinated virtually through Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo as part of the annual Michigan History Day program, sponsored by the Historical Society of Michigan. Each year, History Club students throughout Michigan take part in the competition by selecting a historical topic that relates to the annual theme chosen by the National History Day committee. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places and Ideas.”
“Out of 22 projects, South Haven is sending 18 to state,” History Club advisor and North Shore Elementary School teacher Julie Sheppard said. “This is almost a complete sweep at regionals.” She went on to note that several students also received two special awards for Best Use of Primary Sources.
To take part in the History Day competitions, students conduct research related to their topic. They then create projects in one of five categories – documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website – that are then judged at the regional level. Students who do well there advance to the state competition, which this year will take place in person, Saturday, April 22 at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant. Entries that do well at the state level, then progress to the national competition in June.
Over the past decade, South Haven’s History Club students have sent students on the state and national levels, guided mainly by Sheppard.
“I am continually amazed by these kiddos and what I learn from them” she said. “We made it happen this year despite ‘no-power’ days and snow days and needing to flip to virtual for the regionals. We are excited to present our projects in person at the state level next.”
A list of state qualifiers from South Haven follows:
North Shore Elementary School
Group documentaries
Annika Chalupa, Gwen Spencer and Haven Spencer – “The Buckeye Bullet: Breaking Racial Barriers Through a New Frontier,” a presentation focusing on Olympic medalist Jesse Owens
Ella Cook, Noah Dubbink and Addison Williams – “Railroads: A New Frontier in War”
Group Exhibits
Joshua Grimes and Omarion Robinson – “Slave to Soldier
Starlin Trafton and Elizabeth Priebe – “Terrorism on our Turf: September 11th, A New Frontier”
Performances
Tenley Klock – “Bird Woman – Sacagawea and her Legacy in Exploring the New Frontier:
Cooper Priebe and Everly Strebeck – “Apollo 13: The Unplanned New Frontier in a New Frontier”
Baseline Middle School
Historical Paper
Natalee Faulkner – “Artemisia Gentileschi: Painting a New Frontier for Women Artists:
Documentaries
Cadence Phillips – “The Stonewall That Didn’t Fall”
Abigail Latham and Ireland Stratton – “Just Breathe: The Iron Lung – A New Frontier in Medicine”
Victoria Moody – “The Adventures of the Bandit Queen” (Belle Starr)
Ty Anderson and Drew Olney – “It All Started with a Mouse: Disney and the New Frontiers in Animation”
Hayden Washegesic – “Americanization: Kill the Indian, Save the Man”
Exhibits
Lyne’ Badenhorst and Addison Timmer – “Amelia Earhart: Flying Solo:
Owen Burleson and Madisyn Lapinski – “Come Out Fighting: The 761st Black Panther Tank Battalion”
South Haven High School
Documentaries
Lauren Bartlett and Lauryn Daugherty – “An American First: A War Made for Television,” focusing on the Vietnam War
Jacob Kaczmarek – “Nuclear Energy: The Controversial Frontier that the World Needs”
Tabitha Newberry – “Everybody Dance Now: Martha Wash – Bringing Positive Body Image to the Forefront”
Performance
Ruby Peterson – “Vietnam: The War that Changed Wars”
Special award winners
Best Use of Primary Sources Award – Annika Chalupa, Gwen Spencer and Haven Spencer for their documentary, “The Buckeye Bullet: Breaking Racial Barriers Through a New Frontier”
Kalamazoo Civil War Roundtable Award – Joshua Grimes and Omarion Robinson for their exhibit, “Slave to Soldier”