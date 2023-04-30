Six students from Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School will be headed to the National History Day competition after earning top honors at the state level, April 22 at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant.
The six students are members of the South Haven Public Schools History Club, an organization headed by advisor Julie Sheppard that represents students at North Shore Elementary School, Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School.
The club qualified 17 projects to the state competition with 13 of the projects at all three levels – youth, junior and senior – bringing home awards.
“Our team members represented like champions,” said Sheppard, who is a teacher at North Shore Elementary School. “We are so proud of all of our members. This marks our 14th consecutive year representing Michigan at the National competition...I love bringing learning to life and the skills the students are learning will make them strong global citizens.”
Each year, History Club students throughout Michigan take part in regional and state competitions by selecting a historical topic that relates to the annual theme chosen by the National History Day committee. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places and Ideas.”
To take part in the History Day competitions, students conduct research related to their topic. They then create projects in one of five categories – documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website – that are then judged at the regional level. Students who do well can then proceed to the state level. Middle and high school students who do well at the state level can then proceed to the national competition in June in Maryland.
The following South Haven History Club students have been chosen for the national competition:
Junior Division
Individual performance: Hayden Washegesic, “Americanization: Kill the Indian, Save the Man”
Group performance: Ty Anderson and Drew Olney, “It all Started with a Mouse; Disney and the New Frontiers in Animation”
Individual documentary: Cadence Phillips, “The Stonewall that Didn’t Fall”
Senior Division
Senior individual documentary: Tabitha Newberry, “Everybody Dance Now: Martha Wash – Bringing Diversity and Positive Body Image to the Forefront”
National alternate: Senior individual performance: Ruby Peterson, “Vietnam” The War that Changed Wars.History Club members from South Haven also earned other awards at the state competition.
The following students from North Shore Elementary School earned top honors in their various categories:
Youth group documentary: First place, Ella Cook, Noah Dubbink and Addison Williams, “Railroads: A New Frontier in War”; second place, Gwen Spencer, Haven Spencer and Annika Chalupa, “The Buckeye Bullet: Breaking Racial Barriers Through a New Frontier.”
Youth group exhibits: First place, Omarion Robinson and Joshua Grimes, “From Slave to Soldier”; third place, Starlin Trafton and Ellie Priebe, “Terrorism on our Turf,” Sept. 11th”
Youth individual performance: First place, Tenley Klock, “Bird Woman Sacagawea and Her Legacy and Exploring the New Frontier”
Youth group performance: First place, Cooper Priebe and Everly Strebeck, “The Unplanned New Frontier in a New Frontier”
Other award winners from the state competition follow:
Best Entry in African American History, Youth Division: Gwen Spencer, Annika Chalupa and Haven Spencer, “The Buckeye Bullet: Breaking Racial Barriers Through a New Frontier”
Best Entry and Use of Primary Sources, Youth Division: Cooper Priebe and Everly Strebeck, “Apollo 13: The Unplanned New Frontier in a New Frontier”
Adler Award for Best Entry in Women’s History, Youth Division: Tenley Klock, “Bird Woman: Sacagawea and her Legacy in Exploring the New Frontier”
James Campbell Award for Best Use of Oral History, Junior Division: Hayden Washegesic, “Americanization: Kill the Indian, Save the Man”; Senior Division: Lauryn Daugherty and Lauren Bartlett, “Am American First: A War Made for TV”
Sam Breck Award for Best Entry in Railroad History: Overall winner – Addison Williams, Noah Dubbink and Ella Cook, “Railroads: A New Frontier in War”