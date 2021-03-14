A baker’s dozen of South Haven History Club students have qualified for the Michigan History Day state competition after earning top awards at the regional level.
The students competed March 6 at Western Michigan University utilizing this year’s theme – Communication in History. They will now advance to the state competition March 31. Those who do well will then head to the National History Day competition in June.
“They did a remarkable job,” History Club advisor and North Shore Elementary Teacher Julie Sheppard said. “All of the participants are applauded for their perseverance and hard work to complete their projects. Student began working at the end of October on their research, design and creation of these projects.
State History Day qualifiers follow:
South Haven High School: Nic Sheppard and Myles Daugherty for their exhibit. “Lincoln on the Front-Line. The entry has also been nominated for the Civil War Round Table Award; Jessee Ford and Avery Daugherty for their documentary film, “Track to Trenches-Communicating at the Speed of an Olympic Medalist” and Tabi Newberry for her documentary film, “Eunice Carter: Communication Through the Courtroom.”
Baseline Middle School: Isaac Chalupa for his documentary film, “Hitler’s Sons of Duty” and Ruby Peterson for her performance of “The Riveters: Communicating Equality and Perseverance through Rosie the Riveter.” Peterson also won the best use of Primary Sources Award
North Shore Elementary School: Brayden Williams and Carson Meachum for their documentary, “Winged Soldiers”; Jocie Dubbink and Kiersten Chalupa for their documentary, “The Story of Ella Baker: Activist and Human Rights Defender”; Aaron Crider for his historical research paper, “Sightless Reading: A Brief History of Louis Braille and the Braille Reading System” and Victoria Moody for her performance of “The Life of Susan B. Anthony”