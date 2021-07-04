A veteran South Haven Public Schools teacher, probably best known for playing a key role in organizing and overseeing the popular middle school dodge ball tournament each year, has been named Teacher of the Year by her peers.
Shelly Fouts, who teaches pre-algebra and algebra to seventh and eighth graders at Baseline Middle School, was chosen for the honor by members of the South Haven Public Schools Education Association.
She was picked from four nominees. The others were Madelyn Bettis, South Haven High School math instructor; Mike Dubbink, Baseline Middle School social studies teacher; and Margaret Smith, music instructor at Maple Grove and Lincoln elementary schools.
The process of choosing a South Haven Public Schools teacher of the year is rather involved, according to Jeff Bopp, president of the teachers union.
Teachers first submit nominations and brief biographies of their candidates which are then compiled into an online voting form. Teachers then make their selections, which are then narrowed to four finalists. Teachers then vote again for the Teacher of the Year.
“The winner receives a personalized plaque, their name is added to a continuous plaque that hangs in the main office of their building for the year and a $100 gift card to a local restaurant,” Bopp said. Fouts received one additional kudo. During this year’s annual Memorial Day Parade in South Haven, she got to wave to the crowd from the rumble seat of an antique car, driven along the parade route by members of the Woodhams family, who own Woodhams Ford Lincoln in South Haven.
Fouts is no stranger to Baseline Middle School. She has spent the past 27 years providing instruction there – all from the same classroom.
“Her passion is to show kids that they too can ‘do math’ and to teach life skills through her expectations in the classroom,” Bopp said.
Fouts was never content, however, to spend her time at school teaching math.
She is a familiar figure at South Haven High School’s athletic fields each spring coaching the JV girls softball team for the past 24 years.
She also was among a trio of Baseline staff members who came up with the idea of organizing a dodgeball tournament in 2009 at the school and invited all students to form teams and compete in the event.
The event proved to be quite popular and consistently has grown over the years, attracting a crowd of parents and other local residents who gathered in the school gym to root for their favorite team.
Prior to being hired as a teacher at Baseline Middle School, Fouts earned her bachelor of science degree from Aquinas College and went on to earn her master’s degree from Grand Valley State University.
When she’s not teaching or coaching, she spends time hiking with her husband and two dogs all over the United States. She also enjoys landscaping around her home, driving John Deere tractors and raising Goldfish.