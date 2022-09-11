A trumpet player, whose solos can be heard on such movies as the popular 2021 remake of West Side Story, Minions 2: The Rise of Gru, Jersey Boys and Despicable Me 1, 2 and 3, will be the featured artist at this year’s South Haven Jazz Festival.
Wayne Bergeron of Los Angeles, Calif. is among the seven groups that will be featured in this this year’s festival, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Huron Street Pavilion and Dyckman Park, downtown, South Haven.
The South Haven Jazz Festival is somewhat of a rarity in West Michigan, according to organizer Larry Brown.
“We are one if the few jazz festivals in West Michigan,” he said. “There are more jazz festivals on the Detroit and east side of the state.”
This year marks the fifth anniversary for the jazz festival, after it was canceled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sponsored by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization, the festival is presented free of charge. Donations, however, are encouraged.
“The festival is free to this point because of our amazing business sponsors, donations from festival attendees, the South Haven Area Community Foundation, and the South Haven/Van Buren Visitor’s Bureau,” Brown said. “All together, they help cover the cost of the local/ regional bands. The lead act, Wayne Bergeron, is paid for this year by a special grant from the John Stites Jazz Awards Committee of Kalamazoo. Down the road, we may have to charge an admission fee, but so far the community has been very supportive.”
Bergeron’s career launched in 1986 when he landed the lead trumpet chair with Maynard Ferguson’s band. His much can be heard on such Maynard recordings as Body and Soul, Big Bop Nouveau and Brass Attitude, according to his website.
He went on to be a studio musician for such musical artists as Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Michael Buble, The Jonas Brothers, Celine Dion, Michael Bolton, Lee Ann Womack, Lou Rawls and Kenny G.
Over the years he also also worked on more than 500 TV and motion picture soundtracks, including The Lion King, Bob’s Burgers, Ford vs. Ferrari, Toy Story 4, High School Musical 3, Superman Returns and Mission Impossible 3.
However, he said, his greatest love is playing lead in big bands. He has recorded and played with several Los Angeles’ bands, including ones fronted by Sammy Nestico, Bob Curnow and Quincy Jones.
He went on earn a Grammy nomination in 2004 for his debut solo CD, “You Call This a Living?” His most current CD is “Full Circle,” which was released in 2016. Bergeron is currently a National Artist for the Yamaha Corp. of America and is co-designer of Yamaha’s YTR-8335LA trump and YFH-8315G Flugelhorn. He also has designed a series of trumpet mouthpieces with Gary Radtke of GR Technologies.
The Jazz Festival opens at 5:30 p.m., Friday with a return appearance by Kalamazoo-based Ivan Akasiima Quartet. Ken Cooper & Friends will follow at 6:30 p.m., while the Holland Concert Jazz Orchestra will wrap up the evening entertainment with a performance at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s lineup of performances begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Southwest Michigan-based Jim Cooper Quartet. Minor Element will next take the stage at 5:30 p.m. to be followed by Grand Rapids artist Edye Evans Hyde and the Terry Lower Quartet at 6:30 p.m. The evening will be capped at 7:30 p.m. by Wayne Bergeron and the Lake Effect Jazz Big Band.