If you need something to read within the next few months, you might want to head over to the South Haven Memorial Library’s temporary quarters on M-140 Highway as soon as possible.
Starting Monday, Dec. 13, the former John’s Stereo building where the library is temporarily housed will close as library staff prepare to move back into the library at 314 Broadway Ave., which has undergone extension renovations earlier this year.
“Given the fact that we will also be setting up new phone and tech systems, there may be a period of time where the library is unreachable,” said Jim France, South Haven Memorial Library director in a news release.
The extensive $2.3 million modernization included an exterior facelift, upgrades to mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, ADA compliance and an addition.
“The renovation includes an expansion of the shelving, and therefore the number of materials we will be able to house,” stated France. “It will be a gradual increase, but there will be an increase.”
Mulder’s Moving and Storage will be helping with the transport of the books and some shelving while Library Designs is delivering, assembling and setting up new furniture. While it’s good news that the renovation is done, it’s not so good if you need a book to read – at least for now.
“There will be no options to get books while we are closed, as the books will be in the process of being moved back to the permanent location, and the logistics of moving and borrowing are beyond our capabilities,” France said.
A reopening date will be announced when that phase of the project is completed.