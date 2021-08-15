South Haven Memorial Library is partnering with the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy for its annual Hike Our Preserves (HOP!) program. Over the years the program has attracted 650 children and adults who explore nature at 11 preserves scattered throughout Southwest Michigan, including Pilgrim Haven Natural Area in south Haven Township, Black River Preserve in Geneva Township and Wau-Ka-Na preserve near Glenn.
Parents or guardians of children who have South Haven Memorial Library cards are able to register their children for free at South Haven library’s temporary location of 08947 M-140 Hwy. The library has a limited number of these free slots. At the time of registration children will receive a free walking stick.
After hiking each HOP! preserve the children will receive a medallion. Children who complete 10 hikes at different preserves get a free gift from Jr. Rangerland if they are among the first 50 participants to complete this goal.
More information is available about the HOP! Program at the conservancy’s website, www.swmlc.org/hop. Please call ahead to make sure the free registrations are available. The library’s telephone number is 269-637-2403.