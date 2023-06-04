Robotics, bees, reptiles, dance and yoga will all be explored this summer as part of South Haven Memorial Library’s summer reading program for youth and adults.
The programs will kick off Monday, June 12 and continue through July 8 at the library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven.
Children and adults who wish to participate in the events need to pick up their registration packages from June 5-9 at the library circulation desk.
A list of programs follows:
June 12 – Yoga with Bend Yoga: 10 a.m. for ages 4-7 and 11 a.m. for ages 8-12. Sign up required. Participants should bring a towel or yoga mat.
June 13, 20, 27 – Tune Bugs for ages 0-5: Children can sing, dance and read stories. Sign up recommended.
June 15 & July 6 – All Together Now Music and Dance: Designed for kids and adults. Sign up recommended.
June 16 – “Scales and Slime” presented by Sarett Nature Center: 3 p.m. Live animals will be on display as kids discover the world of herpetology and difference between amphibians and reptiles. Signup required.
June 22 – Bee program: 11 a.m., for all ages. Participants will learn how to build a bee hotel for solitary bees. Sign up recommended.
June 26 – “Have You Filled a Bucket?” program: 11 a.m., presented by MSU Extension. Youth ages 5-11 will learn the rewards of expressing kindness and appreciation. Sign up required.
June 27 – “The Grouchies” program: 3 p.m., presented by MSU Extension for youth ages 5-11. The program will help kids deal with grouchy feelings and how their feelings affect other people. Sign up required.
July 8 – Ramageddon Robotics Team program: Students from the South Haven High School robotics team will display their robot Dolly and the tasks the robot can do. Sign up recommended.