Normally, when the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau launches a promotional campaign to promote tourism, their billboards and videos show photos of visitors enjoying Lake Michigan beaches, the downtown restaurants and shops and the surrounding recreational trails.
But, a new video launched this past week puts the spotlight on local business owners and organizations who explain the role tourism has played over the years not only for them but for the community as a whole.
The video, “The Impact of Travel & Tourism in South Haven” debuted Aug. 25th and by Wednesday of last week had been viewed more than 500 times on YouTube.
“Travel and tourism is essential to South Haven’s economy and community, from job creation to the actual dollars brought into the community,” said Jen Sistrunk, executive director of the CVB. “The amazing testimonial participants represent just a small portion of the residents who are directly and positively impacted by those who visit our community. We’re grateful they decided to share their experiences with us.”
The video briefly highlights the start, evolution and future of travel and tourism in South Haven through interviews with longtime residents, such as Barry Fidelman, whose parents owned one of the famous Jewish resorts of the 1900s – Fidelman’s Resort; Jim Ollgaard, president of the Historical Association of South Haven; as well as younger South Haven residents, including childhood friends Kristina Lundemulder and Sarah Peterson, who now own a historic bed and breakfast, Waters View Inn, near Lake Michigan.
“Tourism brings a lot of opportunity for those that were born and raised here,” Peterson said in her interview on the video. “Without that industry, without that career, we would not be in South Haven. We would’ve had to look to settle other places. We would’ve had to take our families outside of here and settle other places.”
Other people featured on the video include Joel and Heidi Gesiakowski, owners of Taste small plates restaurant, who located to South Haven a number of years ago to start an eatery that has become not only popular with visitors during the summer tourism season, but year-round residents as well.
“I fell in love with the town and decided I wanted to start a business,” Joel Gesiakowski said, of Taste, which opened in 2013.
The launch of the last week’s video is just a portion of the visitor’s bureau’s campaign to tell the story of travel and tourism’s impact on South Haven over the the years.
The campaign will feature educational materials for residents and visitors, along with several more videos highlighting business owners, organizational leaders and other residents discussing the impact of tourism on them, their families and the community.
The campaign comes on the heels of the pandemic and concerns expressed by some South Haven residents over the the impact short-term rental vacation homes may have on the future of South Haven. The city council enacted an ordinance four years ago that caps the number of STRs to a 1-to-4 ratio of dwellings, but some residents want to limit the ratio even more.
Despite the pandemic and STR concerns, tourism has rebounded over the past year, according to Sistrunk.
“Our members (lodging and other tourism-related businesses) are reporting a strong 2022 comparable to 2021 numbers,” she said. “We just experienced an amazing Blueberry Festival and we anticipate a busy Labor Day Weekend and Jazz Festival next month.”
Sistrunk also allayed concerns expressed by some over the STR issue that South Haven could be getting a reputation for being an unwelcome community for tourists.
“South Haven has a reputation as a welcoming and inviting place for tourists,” Sistrunk said. “We receive almost all positive feedback from those who visit our office. Oftentimes visitors come back year after year to experience our incredible beaches, trails, restaurants and more.”