Making good on a pledge earlier this year to continue addressing concerns about short-term vacation rentals, South Haven city officials plan to host a workshop this week to hear from citizens for and against STRs in residential neighborhoods.
The short-term rental workshop will take place at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 20 at the information learning center at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St., and will be facilitated by Holland resident Mark de Roo, an adjunct professor at the Center for Leadership at Hope College and a senior professional in human resources, who also has a master’s degree in counseling from Western Michigan University.
“The City Council has the review of the short-term rental ordinance as one of its priorities for the current and next fiscal year,” said City Manager Kate Hosier. “Council has received the results of the community survey and the economic impact report. The next step is to have an informational meeting as the first STR Workshop. This informational session is open to the general public and all are welcome to attend.”
Although the city has had a short-term rental ordinance in place since 2016 to limit the number of vacation rentals throughout the city, some neighborhood residents continue to question whether STRs should be allowed to exist in residential areas, especially vacation homes used primarily for business purposes.
The issue of homes used primarily for vacation rentals prompted a number of citizens several years ago to form the group, Neighborhoods Need Neighbors. The group advocates for a reduction of STRs, especially ones used to generates income continually for their home owners. In response to that group, the South Haven Vacation Rental Alliance has been formed to indicate that short-term vacation homes have been allowed in South Haven for many years and that owners do take responsibility for their homes while conforming to the city’s STR ordinance.
Both groups, according to Hosier, have been invited to attend the workshop on Thursday to express their views.
In the meantime, city council members on Monday, April 10, voted to hire an additional part-time employee to help regulate the short-term rental program.
The employee will work approximately 25 hours per week.
“When the short-term rental program was established it was contemplated two employees would be needed for it,” city staff wrote in a memo to city council members. “For the last two years, it’s operated with one.”
City council member approved the measure, noting that the net revenue from fees homeowners pay to rent their homes on a short-term basis, is expected to be $77,000 at the conclusion of the 2022-23 fiscal year.