A 33-year-old South Haven man was arrested this past week for possession of Fentanyl pills following a traffic stop.
The Van Buren County Narcotics unit on July 11 conducted surveillance on a subject who was believed to be in possession of Fentanyl pills according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff's office. While detectives observed several traffic violations, the suspect was pulled over at the corner of Phoenix Street and Blue Star Highway. Whille the officer talked with the suspected he could see him stuffing pills under his car seat. Detectives assisted with the traffic stop and after the suspect was removed from the car, approximately 40 pills were located. Those pills was disguised as Oxycodone but tested positive for Fentanyl.
The suspect was arrested and taken to Van Buren County Jail. While at the jail, deputies located an additional 50 purple Xanax pills inside the suspect's underwear, according to the news release. The subject advised they were ordered on the black market and were not from a pharmacy.
The suspect was arrested for possession with intent to deliver Xanax, smuggling contraband into the jail and possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl.