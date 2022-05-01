A South Haven resident who spent nearly a half-century chronicling Hope College sports has put together a two-volume book that explores the growth of the college’s sports program over the past five decades.
Hope College officials, this past week, announced the release of Tom Renner’s “In Pursuit of Excellence,” a two-volume set that provides a comprehensive, carefully researched chronicle of Hope College sport from 1970 to 2020.
Subtitled “Be Strong – Be True: A History of Intercollegiate Athletics at Hope College, 1970-2020,” the two-volume set tracks the program across its growth from nine intercollegiate sports for men, to sponsoring 22 sports – evenly divided for men and women – in addition to a successful club ice hockey team. The book totals 847 pages and contains more than 1,000 photos.
“In Pursuit of Excellence” was published earlier this month by the college’s Van Raalte Press, which will host a book-signing event on Saturday, May 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the rotunda of the college’s Martha Miller Center for Global Communication. Renner and others will offer brief reflections at 10:45 a.m., and light refreshments will be served. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Renner has been pursuing “In Pursuit of Excellence” as a specific project since retiring in December 2013 as the college’s associate vice president for public and community relations, but in a sense he worked on it in real time. He developed and directed the college’s sports information program from 1967 through June of 2013, and has continued to take photographs and write about athletic contests for Hope. He was also the publicist and statistician for the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association from 1967 until 2008, and since 2008 has served as MIAA historian.
A “Beyond the Game” chapter features anecdotes, such as the entire student section joining basketball referee Ernie Cryer during pregame stretching exercises at the Holland Civic Center.
“I hope I’ve captured the spirit of this past-half century, and that it will spark in the minds of people some remembrances of their experiences,” Renner said.
The acknowledgements credit more than 120 colleagues, statistics keepers, photographers and others.
“In Pursuit of Excellence” is available at the Hope College Bookstore for $50. A limited number of the two books by Gord Brewer are available together for an additional $25 for those who buy “In Pursuit of Excellence” and wish to have the entire set chronicling 1862 through 2020.