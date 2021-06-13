A South Haven teacher who changed careers out of a desire to serve young people is being presented the 2021 Education and Services Award by the Rotary Club of South Haven.
The Rotarians, in collaboration with the South Haven Public Schools system and the South Haven campus of Lake Michigan College, annually recognizes a teacher or educator in the community. The Rotary club contributes $250 to the South Haven Public Schools Education Fund in the name of the honoree.
Candidates for the award are nominated by administrators at their respective school.
Madelyne Bettis graduated from Florida State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Her work as a project engineer at a Holland, Mich. company centered on the introduction of interior automotive components, but she felt a higher calling.
She decided to enter education and to pursue a Masters degree in secondary education at the University of Phoenix. From 2006-2013 she taught in the Covert school system. She became a member of the South Haven High School faculty in the 2013-14 school year.
She is the team-based teacher leader of the SHHS mathematics department and teaches all levels from pre-algebra to advanced placement calculus.
“Mrs. Bettis capitalizes on students’ strengths as she provides opportunity and support for participation in her classes,” said high school principal and nominator Ryan Williamson. “She provides ample time for all her students, both before and after school, to assist any student requiring additional understanding of the subject.”
“Watching the growth of students at all levels is rewarding,” Bettis said. “You can’t control what happens when a child leaves your classroom, but you can control what happens when they are present by making it the most positive, encouraging, accepting place they know. Only then can the students be excited about learning.”
She is active in the Lily of the Valley Church in Covert as a participant in praise, worship and dance, Sunday school and youth ministries. She has participated in Our Town Players productions and is a former Girl Scout leader.
She is also a member of the school improvement team and is the sophomore class sponsor at the high school. She has been a sponsor of the Student Council, Diversity club and Robotics team.
Bettis and her husband, William, have three children. All have been in the South Haven schools system. Lauren is a 2019 graduate and currently a college student while Sydney and William are 9th and 11th graders, respectively.