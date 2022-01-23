It's common for people to rent homes in South Haven during the summer months, but now, it appears some folks are also choosing to spend their vacation on a house boat.
The new trend has caught the attention of South Haven city officials, who think it might be time to consider whether to regulate the practice.
"Over the past year, city staff have been contacted by several individuals interested in renting vessels in the harbor for short-term occupancy," Assistant City Manager and Harbormaster Griffin Graham said. "Additionally, staff has been contacted by individuals who wish to limit this practice."
One of those individuals lives near a marina on the city's northside. In a letter to the city, the individual (whose name was redacted from correspondence shared with city officials) stated that the marina installed a houseboat in a slip adjacent to his home. "This houseboat is functioning as a short-term rental...It is my understanding the rental company has plans to install five or six more houseboats," the individual wrote.
The person went on to write concerns about whether there was enough parking for people using the houseboats, proper sanitation methods, and why boat owners using their vessels as STR houseboats aren't included in the city's short-term rental ordinance.
The issue first came up at the Harbor Commission meeting in November. Members decided to forward the issue to the city council, which decided last week to form an ad hoc committee to determine if regulations are needed, and if so, what regulations to impose.
The city's harbor and Black River are home to approximately 1,400 boat slips. The city, alone, operates four marinas, none of which are allowed to rent their boats for overnight occupancy.
It is not known at this point how many marinas allow the practice or not.
"The City of South Haven has not, to this point, attempted to apply the short-term rental ordinance to vessels, meaning that there may be a number of vessels in the harbor that rent on a short-term basis without being registered or inspected by the City or the U.S. Coast Guard," Graham wrote to the council in a memo. "As this practice becomes increasingly common, the City may wish to consider applying its existing ordinance to certain types of vessels or developing a new ordinance specific to them."
The City of Saugatuck grappled with the same issue and in July of 2021 adopted an ordinance regulating houseboats for short-term rental occupancy.