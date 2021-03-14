When the Mars Rover Perseverance landed on the red planet, Feb. 18th, people viewing the event on TV may have assumed engineers and scientists gathered in NASA’s control room may have been the only ones involved with the project.
Not so. It has taken an international team of thousands of engineers and scientists from around the world over almost a decade of effort to help create and operate NASA’s newest rover. One of them is South Haven native Jim Montgomery.
Perseverance is the second Mars rover mission Montgomery, has played a role in developing and operating. The first mission involved the rover Curiosity in 2012 where he served as the Field Test Lead for the Terminal Descent Sensor, the landing radar that Curiosity used to determine its position and velocity relative to the Martian surface as it was landing on Mars. Montgomery led the team that tested the radar here on Earth using a helicopter and F18 jet to ensure the TDS would operate as required on Mars.
“Perseverance is very similar to her ‘sister’ Curiosity in terms of general size, shape and engineering subsystems, like her High Gain Antenna used to communicate with Earth or the Remote Sensing Mast that contains a number of cameras and other instruments and is used to point at various features on the rover herself and in the Martian environment,” said Montgomery, who has been employed as a systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. for the past 20 years.
Perseverance, however, differs in several ways from her predecessor. Curiosity’s mission was geared toward determining if Mars could support life. Perseverance’s mission will go beyond that.
“Curiosity, which is still collecting data on Mars, carries a number of science payloads that were geared towards determining the habitability of Mars,” Montgomery said. “Was Mars ever capable of supporting life as we know it? The answer was yes. So, our next mission builds on that discovery.”
The Perseverance rover is filled with scientific equipment that will determine signs of past or present life on Mars.
“Just because Mars was once habitable, doesn’t mean that life ever did or does exist there,” Montgomery said. “This mission may answer one of those age-old questions we humans have asked ourselves ever since we looked up at the stars and wondered if we were alone in the universe – is there life beyond Earth? Perseverance could actually answer that question which would be a paradigm shift in how we humans view our place in the universe, in my humble opinion, and that excites and inspires me a great deal.”
While it is on Mars for the next two years of its prime mission, Perseverance will collect samples of the Martian surface. It also has the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment device, better known as MOXIE that will help pave the way for future human exploration of Mars. MOXIE has been designed to demonstrate a way that future explorers might produce oxygen from the Martian atmosphere for propellant and for breathing.
“MOXIE creates oxygen from the carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere, necessary for humans to breathe and to power rockets for return to Earth,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery played a key role in the development of Perseverance. He first served as the systems engineer for the rover’s Lander Vision System.
“Lander Vision System plus Safe Target Selection gives us Terrain Relative Navigation capability and enables us to land in locations that were too hazardous for prior missions,” Montgomery said. “The scientists want to go to places like river deltas and rock fields, all locations that are scientifically interesting but extremely dangerous to land in.”
Now that the rover has successfully landed on Mars, his role now involves helping to operate the rover as leader of the Surface Attitude, Positioning and Pointing team.
“I lead the team that determines the orientation and position of Perseverance on Mars,” Montgomery said. “We provide this information to other teams, like the Rover Planners, who use that information to figure out how and where to drive on the surface of Mars, or the Arm team who figures out where to place the arm to drill for Martian samples or to place and point a science instrument on the arm turret to take measurements of the surface.”
Watching both the Curiosity and Perseverance safely land on Mars Feb. 18th proved to be stressful, Montgomery admitted.
“You never take anything for granted as disasters can, and have occurred in the past where we lose a mission entirely,” Montgomery said. “This could have been the case for both missions I have worked on. I am relieved and grateful that both succeeded.
“It is still sinking in many days later of what our team was able to achieve together, even in the face of a global pandemic. There was also the apprehension that we may not succeed and disappoint so many people around the world following the landing, especially the youth. I am grateful that we did not disappoint and I cannot wait to experience with the rest of the world what Perseverance discovers during her journeys on Mars.”
Perseverance’s prime mission on Mars is required to last two years, but the time period could be extended.
“Our rovers tend to outlive their warranty, so we get extended missions,” Montgomery said. “Curiosity landed on Mars in 2012 and its primary mission was also two Earth years. She has made it almost nine years, so has outlived her primary mission by seven years and is still going strong.”
Long days and evenings operating Perseverance has become the norm for Montgomery and the other scientists and engineers involved with the mission. Yet, it is worth it, he says.
“Each day when you come to work and see the data that Perseverance has sent to Earth, especially the images of Mars, you start to feel like you are there,” he said. “What is over that hill? Well, the next day we (the rover) drive over that hill and you see another part of Mars that no human has seen before. Also, it’s an opportunity to be part of something that brings the entire planet together in the peaceful exploration of another world.”